PropertyRoom.com Presents: Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire Auctions

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyRoom.com is proud to present two impeccable Pokemon Game auctions. Pokemon Ruby Version, WATA Certified, New in Box, and Pokemon Sapphire, WATA Certified, New in Box! Each of these games has an A+ Seal Rating. Individuals are able to bid now. Bidding for both auctions start at just $1 with no reserve. PropertyRoom.com is the best place to bid on collectible auctions and more! There's no registration fee and bidders only pay if they win. The auctions start to close at 9:00pm ET on December 28th 2023.
Aaron Thompson, PropertyRoom.com CEO says, "Pokemon is a household name all around the world, so we're delighted to provide these auctions to our bidders on behalf of our agency clients. We hope that whoever ends up with these collectibles is delighted to have a piece of Pokemon history."
