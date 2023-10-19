PropertyRoom.com to Auction Off More than Twenty-Five Giuseppe Armani Figurines

This beautiful collection features signed work, Disney characters like Pinocchio, Prince Charming & Cinderella, and so much more.
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyRoom.com is excited to share that more than twenty-five (25) Giuseppe Armani Figurines are being auctioned right now. These auctions are all in new to great condition and will begin to close at 9pm ET on October 22nd, 2023. This beautiful collection features signed work, Disney characters like Pinocchio, Prince Charming & Cinderella, and so much more. All auctions in this collection start at just $1 and have no reserve.
Bid on our favorite auctions here: https://prrm.ws/46yfhyd
Aaron Thompson, PropertyRoom.com CEO says, "We're incredibly honored to host unique auctions for our law enforcement and agency clients. These figurines are great pieces for collectors and admirers alike, and we're thrilled for our bidders to give them a new home."
About PropertyRoom.com
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.
Media Contact
Rachael Wood, PropertyRoom.com, 240.651.6925, [email protected], www.propertyroom.com
SOURCE PropertyRoom.com
Share this article