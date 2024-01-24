ProPharma Announces the Appointment of Vicki Gashwiler as Vice President of Clinical Operations, Medical Technology

"We are thrilled to have Vicki join our team. Vicki's demonstrated operational and commercial leadership will further strengthen ProPharma's commitment to improving the health and safety of patients," said Michael Stomberg, CEO of ProPharma. Post this

Throughout her career, Vicki has demonstrated exemplary leadership to achieve corporate, operational, and financial goals while always focusing on exceeding client expectations. Her education and experiences as a Registered Nurse drive her patient centric focus in executing all clinical trials. Vicki's collaborative approach in developing and executing clinical strategies, domestically and internationally, has enabled the cultivation of an effective, productive, and efficient atmosphere that is conducive to long-term and future-focused organizational growth that delivers maximum value for the client.

"We are thrilled to have Vicki join our team," said Michael Stomberg, CEO of ProPharma. "Her extensive experience in the MedTech industry, particularly in the device and diagnostic sectors, makes her an ideal candidate for this vital role. Vicki's demonstrated operational and commercial leadership will further strengthen ProPharma's commitment to improving the health and safety of patients."

Ronald Freeze, ProPharma's Global Head of Medical Technology, said: "I am so excited to have Vicki joining our integrated MedTech team. Her proven leadership and her breadth and depth of experience in planning and executing clinical trials will immediately add value for our clients and our internal team. This is another leap forward as we continue to scale our MedTech RCO to keep up with market demand."

ProPharma again shows their commitment to the Medical Technology space and the ongoing advancement of its revolutionary Research Consulting Organization (RCO) model with Vicki's appointment as the Vice President of Clinical Operations for Medical Technology. This strategic move ensures robust leadership and positions the organization to surpass its operational and financial targets through the design and delivery of MedTech clinical trials around the world.

About ProPharma

For the past 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs.

For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

