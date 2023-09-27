ProPharma Appoints Alena Hammond as Global Head of Clinical Operations

"I am excited to join ProPharma and lead the Clinical Operations team. ProPharma has a strong reputation for excellence in the industry, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and success." -Alena Hammond Tweet this

"I am excited to join ProPharma and lead the Clinical Operations team," said Alena Hammond. "ProPharma has a strong reputation for excellence in the industry, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and success."

Kevin Wysocki, President of Clinical Research Solutions at ProPharma, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Alena Hammond to ProPharma. Her extensive experience and proven track record in clinical operations will be instrumental in strengthening our capabilities and expanding our global reach. Alena's leadership will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients in their critical clinical trial endeavors."

Alena Hammond's appointment marks another milestone for ProPharma as the company continues to advance its position as a leader in clinical research solutions. With her leadership, ProPharma will continue to meet the evolving needs of clients and the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors.

About ProPharma

For over 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs.

For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

Media Inquiries and Contacts:

Zosya Popik

Vice President, Global Marketing

ProPharma

[email protected]

Jason Wakeford

Associate Partner

Clarity for ProPharma

[email protected]

