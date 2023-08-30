ProPharma Expands Regulatory Sciences Team in the Japan and Asia-Pacific Region with Addition of Neama Baho

With 25+ years of progressive leadership experience in the international pharmaceutical industry, Neama Baho will join ProPharma Group as Associate Vice President, Regulatory Sciences, overseeing regulatory operations in Japan and Asia-Pacific markets.
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPharma Group (ProPharma), the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical and compliance services for the life sciences industry, and a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, announces the expansion of its Regulatory Sciences team with the appointment of Neama Baho as Associate Vice President, Regulatory Sciences. In her new role, Baho will oversee regulatory operations in Japan and Asia-Pacific markets.
A renowned industry strategist, Baho brings 25+ years of progressive leadership experience in the international pharmaceutical industry, with over two decades specializing in regulatory affairs. Her profound expertise, spanning over 60 markets including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe, promises to be a significant asset for ProPharma's Regulatory Sciences team, broadening its presence, reach, and scale.
Matthew Weinberg, ProPharma's President, Regulatory Sciences, said: "Neama's global leadership experience in pharmaceuticals and regulatory affairs makes her uniquely qualified to join the team and oversee ProPharma's next phase of expansion throughout Japan and Asia-Pacific. Her expertise and proven track record are vital to ensure industry leadership and operational excellence in Regulatory Sciences within the region."
Baho expressed her enthusiasm: "I am excited to join ProPharma's Regulatory Sciences team. The company's reputation for innovation and commitment to excellence seamlessly align with my professional ethos. I am eager to contribute to ProPharma's continued success in this dynamic region and look forward to leading a collaborative and cross-cultural team."
As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma is dedicated to delivering operational excellence, quality client outcomes, and improving the health and safety of patients worldwide. Baho's addition to the Regulatory Sciences team underscores this commitment and positions ProPharma for continued success in the future.
About ProPharma
For over 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs.
For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.
Media Inquiries and Contacts:
Zosya Popik
Vice President, Global Marketing
ProPharma
[email protected]
Steve Rensi
Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy & Communications
ProPharma
[email protected]
Jason Wakeford
Associate Partner
Clarity for ProPharma
[email protected]
Media Contact
Jason Wakeford, Clarity for ProPharma, 424-385-4062, [email protected], https://www.propharmagroup.com/
SOURCE ProPharma
Share this article