ProPharma Expands Regulatory Sciences Team in the Japan and Asia-Pacific Region with Addition of Neama Baho

Matthew Weinberg, ProPharma's President, Regulatory Sciences, said: "Neama's global leadership experience in pharmaceuticals and regulatory affairs makes her uniquely qualified to join the team and oversee ProPharma's next phase of expansion throughout Japan and Asia-Pacific. Her expertise and proven track record are vital to ensure industry leadership and operational excellence in Regulatory Sciences within the region."

Baho expressed her enthusiasm: "I am excited to join ProPharma's Regulatory Sciences team. The company's reputation for innovation and commitment to excellence seamlessly align with my professional ethos. I am eager to contribute to ProPharma's continued success in this dynamic region and look forward to leading a collaborative and cross-cultural team."

As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma is dedicated to delivering operational excellence, quality client outcomes, and improving the health and safety of patients worldwide. Baho's addition to the Regulatory Sciences team underscores this commitment and positions ProPharma for continued success in the future.

About ProPharma

For over 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs.

For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

