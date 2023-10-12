ProPharma Group Recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

"We are honored to be named a Major Contender this year, with ProPharma making one of the biggest climbs in placement among all the companies assessed," -ProPharma Group CEO Michael Stomberg. Tweet this

"We are honored to be named a Major Contender this year, with ProPharma making one of the biggest climbs in placement among all the companies assessed," said ProPharma Group CEO Michael Stomberg. "This achievement underscores our focus on technology-enabled consulting and delivering comprehensive solutions for our clients. In less than a year after the launch of our Research Consulting Organization model, our team has achieved a number of significant milestones and I'm immensely proud that their hard work has been recognized in this way by Everest Group."

ProPharma was evaluated by Everest Group alongside 27 other leading global life sciences operations providers based on various parameters encompassing their market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The assessment by Everest Group consisted of interactions with leading life sciences operations service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the life sciences operations market.

The full report can be viewed here.

About ProPharma

For over 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

