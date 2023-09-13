ProPharma Introduces ClinCHAT, a Solution to Unleash the Power of Real-World Evidence with Conversational AI

"ClinCHAT and our continued partnership with H1 reflects ProPharma's AI-first strategy and showcases our technology-enabled Research Consulting Organization business model," said ProPharma's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development, Bryan Katz. Tweet this

Through AI, ClinCHAT utilizes the latest natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to provide a frictionless experience for users navigating complex data queries, regardless of size or development stage. The new tool gives ProPharma seamless access to H1's real world and clinical trial performance data – which includes a database of some 340 million patients, 10 million physicians and over 420,000 clinical trials – to increase confidence and overall success in clinical research.

"ClinCHAT and our continued partnership with H1 reflects ProPharma's AI-first strategy and showcases our technology-enabled Research Consulting Organization business model," said ProPharma's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development, Bryan Katz. "ClinCHAT is an important tool for those innovators looking to de-risk decision making and accelerate the delivery of their programs with a higher probability of success."

ProPharma is committed to improving clinical trial access through innovation. The introduction of ClinCHAT follows the launch of ProPharma's Research Consulting Organization (RCO) model, a new type of research consulting and clinical service for biotech, pharma and device innovators to deliver bespoke solutions that bring life-saving drugs to market sooner and more cost effectively.

About ProPharma

For over 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs .For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

About H1

H1 connects the world to the right doctors. As the leading source of truth for global clinical and scientific information, H1 leverages next-gen analytics and AI to democratize access to HCP data, diversity insights, and groundbreaking research for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payors.

The H1 data platform fuels a robust enterprise product suite that supports the advancement of healthcare innovation and equity. Today, more than 250 customers trust H1 to stay current with the latest information on HCPs everywhere, from clinical work and scholarly research to digital spheres of influence. H1 enables the meaningful connection with thought and treatment leaders to improve adherence to evidence-based medicine, inform inclusive clinical trial design, provide access to groundbreaking science, accelerate time to market, and ultimately, advance health equity. Learn more at https://www.h1.co.

