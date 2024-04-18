ProPharma Now Certified as Medidata Rave EDC Accredited Partner

"Our certification in Medidata Rave EDC allows ProPharma to provide even greater value to our Sponsor partners by offering these best-in-class solutions with speed, efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness," said Helen Hall, ProPharma's Global Head of Clinical Data Services. Post this

Helen Hall, ProPharma's Global Head of Clinical Data Services, emphasized the critical nature of this development: "High-quality and accurate data is arguably one of the most important aspects of ensuring accurate analysis and reporting of study results. Providing best-in-class technology solutions for study teams to capture, clean, and manage clinical trial data with precision is key to ensuring data quality and accuracy. Our certification in Medidata Rave EDC allows ProPharma to provide even greater value to our Sponsor partners by offering these best-in-class solutions with speed, efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness as they work to deliver the latest drugs and devices to patients."

About ProPharma

For the past 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com. ]

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit: https://www.odysseyinvestment.com/.

