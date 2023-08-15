ProPharma Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"This recognition speaks volumes about our unwavering commitment to our valued client partners and our continuous efforts to push boundaries. -Michael Stomberg" Tweet this

Michael Stomberg, ProPharma's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a significant honor and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence by the entire ProPharma team. This recognition speaks volumes about our unwavering commitment to our valued client partners and our continuous efforts to push boundaries. I am immensely grateful to our global team, our trusted partners, and our valued clients who have been instrumental in our journey."

Known for delivering trailblazing services and solutions through its revolutionary RCO model, the recognition by Inc. not only amplifies ProPharma's standing within the industry, but also underscores its commitment to improving the health and safety of patients worldwide.

With this achievement, ProPharma celebrates its sixth recognition on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, having previously earned this honor consecutively from 2014 to 2018.

About ProPharma

For the past 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

Media Inquiries and Contacts:

Zosya Popik

Vice President, Global Marketing

ProPharma

[email protected]

Steve Rensi

Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy & Communications

ProPharma

[email protected]

Jason Wakeford

Associate Partner

Clarity for ProPharma

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jason Wakeford, Clarity for ProPharma, 424-385-4062, [email protected], https://www.propharmagroup.com/

SOURCE ProPharma Group