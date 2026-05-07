ProPhotonix Announces COBRA Slim UV with up to 20,000 Wm-2 UVA Output for Inspection Applications

"High-performance UV light plays a critical role in ensuring reliable detection in modern inspection systems," said Simon Stanley, Director of Technology, Exaktera. "COBRA Slim UV delivers the irradiance, uniformity, and flexibility required to support consistent inspection performance." Post this

Available in key UVA wavelengths including 365nm, 385nm, 395nm, and 405nm, the COBRA Slim UV platform is configurable to suit a wide range of inspection tasks, including fluorescence imaging, PCB and semiconductor inspection, counterfeit detection, and pharmaceutical packaging traceability.

The high-density Chip-On-Board LED line light delivers extremely uniform illumination across the entire field of view, ensuring consistent detection performance across the full inspection width. Field-adjustable optics allow users to configure working distance and line width to suit specific system requirements, while optional strobing functionality provides up to 4× peak intensity for applications requiring higher output.

Built on the proven COBRA Slim platform, the modular design enables configuration in lengths up to 6 metres, supporting easy integration across a wide range of machine widths and inspection system architectures.

"High-performance UV illumination plays a critical role in ensuring reliable detection in modern inspection systems," said Simon Stanley, Director of Technology and Applications, Exaktera "COBRA Slim UV has been developed to deliver the irradiance, uniformity, and flexibility required to support consistent inspection performance in high-speed environments."

COBRA Slim UV is designed to provide stable, high-performance ultraviolet illumination for linescan inspection systems, supporting the deployment of fluorescence-based and UV inspection applications in production environments.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/4nwn8Wt

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. The Company serves a wide range of markets, including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Exaktera

Through its expertise in innovative light-based technology, Exaktera enables and improves critical and game-changing systems. Our brands, ProPhotonix, Z-LASER, VisioCablePro, autoVimation, and Advanced Illumination deliver laser and LED-based solutions that define system performance in varied markets including machine vision, automation, and medical solutions. Thorough applications expertise, optimized technology, and exceptional quality are central to the solutions we provide to our OEM and end-user customers. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

Media Contact

ProPhotonix Sales, PROPHOTONIX, 353 603 893 8778, [email protected], www.prophotonix.com

SOURCE PROPHOTONIX