ProPhotonix Launches New 265nm UVC LED Area Light - Compact, Powerful and Uniform 265nm Light

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPhotonix, a designer and manufacturer of LED lights and laser diode modules, part of the Exaktera group, is delighted to announce the release of its new UVC-Pro Area Light. Offering up to 35mW/cm2 of uniform light at 265nm, this cutting-edge solution is ideal for machine vision, fluorescence detection, and disinfection and will be on display at Photonics West, booth 4040.
The new ProPhotonix UVC-Pro Area Light combines the latest in UVC technology with a scalable form factor built for flexibility. Designed as an innovative UVC LED solution for system designers, this compact yet powerful LED light delivers exceptional performance in a streamlined form factor.
Operating at 265nm, the UVC-Pro Area Light offers optimized output for critical applications, ensuring high efficiency and consistent results. Its uniform light distribution guarantees even illumination across surfaces, critical in demanding applications.
The advances in UVC LED technology are enhancing existing applications and enabling new inspections. Pharmaceutical and chemical analysis, inspection including defect detection, verification of coatings, adhesives, and other fluorescent markers, quality control, sorting, and packaging verification can all benefit from this new UVC Area Light.
By leveraging advanced LED technology, the UVC Area Light eliminates the need for traditional mercury lamps, providing a safer, more environmentally friendly, and longer-lasting alternative. The compact design facilitates easy integration into systems, making it a seamless upgrade.
With ProPhotonix's expertise in integrating the latest in LED technology into cutting-edge lights, the UVC-Pro Area Light combines intense UVC output with durability and precision, tailored to meet the rigorous standards of today's applications.
"We are delighted to launch the innovative new UVC-Pro Area Light" said Simon Stanley, Director of Technology, ProPhotonix. "This latest innovation will not only allow system designers to move away from traditional technologies but will also enable new applications."
To experience the UVC-Pro Area Light firsthand, visit ProPhotonix at Booth 4040 during Photonics West. For more information, visit: https://www2.prophotonix.com/UVC_Area_Light
About ProPhotonix
ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.
