ProPhotonix Launches New Cost-Effective, High-Performance Multispectral LED Line Light

Building on the success of the award-winning COBRA MultiSpec platform, the innovative COBRA NX MultiSpec has a market-leading compact, modular form factor. Available from 300mm and with unmatched optical options, it is configurable for a wide range of applications. Chip-on-board LED technology coupled with superior optical design, delivers intense and uniform multispectral illumination at the optimal price-performance ratio. Packed with functionality, COBRA NX MultiSpec also offers on-board Ethernet control.

COBRA NX MultiSpec will reduce the cost of entry for multispectral imaging applications. When paired with multispectral cameras from leading manufacturers the cost of a multispectral system can be dramatically reduced, enabling new applications to benefit from the many advantages of multispectral imaging. This innovative multispectral solution delivers an exceptional performance-to-cost ratio.

"Our new multispectral line light represents a major leap forward in making multispectral lighting more accessible," said Simon Stanley, Director of Technology, Exaktera LED group "As multispectral imaging continues to evolve, the need for high-performance LED line lights continues to grow. The COBRA NX MultiSpec addresses this need with a solution that is both powerful and cost-effective."

For more information, visit: https://www2.prophotonix.com/COBRA-NX-MultiSpec

