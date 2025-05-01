ProPhotonix Launches Photon PRO: Compact IP67-Rated Laser with Predictive Maintenance

The Photon PRO's rugged 12mm stainless steel housing offers exceptional resistance to water, dust, shock, and vibration, ensuring stable output even in the most challenging conditions. Its integrated near-end-of-life feature allows users to schedule laser replacement before performance degrades. Post this

The Photon PRO's rugged 12mm stainless steel housing offers exceptional resistance to water, dust, shock, and vibration, ensuring stable output even in the most challenging conditions. With configurable optics and compact integration, its digital control and monitoring capabilities allow for full system configuration, performance optimization, and predictive diagnostics.

A key innovation in the Photon PRO is its integrated near-end-of-life feature that allows users to schedule laser replacement before performance degrades. This not only extends system uptime but also reduces emergency service calls and operational risks in safety-sensitive or hard-to-reach installations.

With built-in digital control and a user-friendly interface, Photon PRO enables precise adjustments to laser parameters such as power output and modulation settings. These capabilities simplify system diagnostics and enhance integration in high-precision applications.

Photon PRO is available at four wavelengths (520nm, 635nm, 650nm, 785nm) and with power levels up to 20mW. Spot and line configurations are available, with options for 30° fan angles, collimated, or focused beams at 1 meter.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company

distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Exaktera

Through its expertise in innovative light-based technology, Exaktera enables and improves critical and game-changing systems. Our brands, Z-LASER, VisioCablePro, ProPhotonix, Lumimax, autoVimation, and Advanced Illumination deliver laser and LED-based solutions that define system performance in varied markets including machine vision, automation, and medical solutions. Thorough applications expertise, optimized technology, and exceptional quality are central to the solutions we provide to our OEM and end-user customers. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

