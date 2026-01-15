ProPhotonix Launches Powerful All-in-One UVC and UVA Testing Solution: The New UV Pro Test Kit

ProPhotonix is pleased to announce the launch of the new UV Pro Test Kit, an innovative, all-in-one solution for testing of UVC and UVA light. This powerful solution incorporates up to two UV Pro Area Lights with a new UV Pro Digital Controller, providing digital control of both UVC and UVA lights, ensuring stability across long exposure times and repeat runs.
BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPhotonix, a leading manufacturer of advanced photonics solutions, LED illumination systems, and laser diode modules, part of the Exaktera Group, is pleased to announce the launch of the new UV Pro Test Kit. This powerful and innovative all-in-one, plug-and-play solution incorporates up to two UV Pro Area Lights with a new UV Pro Digital Controller, providing digital control of both UVC and UVA lights, ensuring stability across long exposure times and repeat runs. With precise intensity adjustment and digital recipe creation via a 7-inch touchscreen interface, as well as high-power output of 250 W per channel, the system provides a complete solution for UVC and UVA LED light testing.
As interest in UVC LED technology continues to grow, engineers are looking for more precise, stable, and digitally controlled ways to evaluate its performance. The UV Pro Test Kit reflects the evolution of UV testing by bringing high-power UVC and UVA control into a single, integrated testing platform. Engineered for cutting-edge applications in UV fluorescence-based machine vision inspection, UV curing, and disinfection, the UV Pro Test Kit enables efficient, repeatable benchtop testing before scaling to production, ensuring an improved user experience and reliable results in R&D environments. The test kit helps reduce costs, mitigate risk, and shorten learning curves associated with manual configuration.
The innovative controller supports flexible operation at 265 nm, 365 nm, and 405 nm, automatically detecting the wavelength of the connected UV Pro Area Light to ensure safe operation and optimal performance of each LED module.
Users can easily create digital recipes, including ramp-up sequences, exposure times, and custom light profiles, configuring all parameters through the responsive 7-inch touchscreen. With dual 250 W channels, the system provides high-power output and the precise, stable operation required by demanding UV applications.
"The UV Pro Test Kit was developed to remove complexity from UVC and UVA testing by delivering precise digital control, repeatability, and stability in a single, integrated platform, enabling engineers to validate UV applications with confidence before scaling to production," said Matthew Branch, Global Product Manager at Exaktera.
The UV Pro Test Kit features an integrated architecture that eliminates the need for separate drivers or coordination with multiple suppliers. It removes the challenges of manually configuring UVC and UVA lamps, while its compact form factor fits seamlessly into laboratory and small industrial workspaces, allowing easy handling and relocation.
For more information and to download the UV Pro Test Kit datasheet, visit:https://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/led-products/led-area-lights/uvc-pro-area-light/
