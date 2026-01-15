ProPhotonix Launches Powerful All-in-One UVC and UVA Testing Solution: The New UV Pro Test Kit

"The UV Pro Test Kit was developed to remove complexity from UV testing, delivering precise digital control, repeatability, and stability in a single platform, enabling users to validate UV applications with confidence before scaling to production," Matthew Branch, Global Product Manager. Post this

The innovative controller supports flexible operation at 265 nm, 365 nm, and 405 nm, automatically detecting the wavelength of the connected UV Pro Area Light to ensure safe operation and optimal performance of each LED module.

Users can easily create digital recipes, including ramp-up sequences, exposure times, and custom light profiles, configuring all parameters through the responsive 7-inch touchscreen. With dual 250 W channels, the system provides high-power output and the precise, stable operation required by demanding UV applications.

"The UV Pro Test Kit was developed to remove complexity from UVC and UVA testing by delivering precise digital control, repeatability, and stability in a single, integrated platform, enabling engineers to validate UV applications with confidence before scaling to production," said Matthew Branch, Global Product Manager at Exaktera.

The UV Pro Test Kit features an integrated architecture that eliminates the need for separate drivers or coordination with multiple suppliers. It removes the challenges of manually configuring UVC and UVA lamps, while its compact form factor fits seamlessly into laboratory and small industrial workspaces, allowing easy handling and relocation.

For more information and to download the UV Pro Test Kit datasheet, visit:https://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/led-products/led-area-lights/uvc-pro-area-light/

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, and QSI. The Company serves a wide range of markets, including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Exaktera

Through its expertise in innovative light-based technology, Exaktera enables and improves critical and game-changing systems. Our brands, Z-LASER, VisioCablePro, ProPhotonix, Lumimax, autoVimation, and Advanced Illumination deliver laser and LED-based solutions that define system performance in varied markets including machine vision, automation, and medical solutions. Thorough applications expertise, optimized technology, and exceptional quality are central to the solutions we provide to our OEM and end-user customers. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

