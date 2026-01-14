ProPhotonix to Present High-Performance Laser Modules and UVC & UVA Test Kit Solutions at Photonics West 2026

ProPhotonix will present the newly developed UV Pro Test Kit, a powerful and intuitive all-in-one, plug-and-play solution that combines the UVC-Pro Area Light with the UV Pro Digital Controller to streamline benchtop testing of UVA and UVC systems. Post this

The Photon PRO laser module is engineered for reliable and cost-effective performance in harsh environments or difficult-to-access locations. It features a compact 12mm, IP67-rated stainless steel housing with high resistance to water, dust, shock, and vibration. Its integrated near-end-of-life indicator enables predictive maintenance, while digital control and monitoring provide full configuration and diagnostics to support maximum system uptime and ease of integration. The Photon PRO delivers dependable performance for applications such as food sorting, particle detection, patient positioning, industrial alignment, and laboratory instrumentation.

ProPhotonix will present the newly developed UV Pro Test Kit, a powerful and intuitive all-in-one, plug-and-play solution that combines the UVC-Pro Area Light with the UV Pro Digital Controller to streamline benchtop testing of UVA and UVC systems. Designed for machine vision inspection, UV curing, and disinfection, the kit ensures repeatability and consistency through precise intensity control and the creation of digital recipes including ramp-up sequences, exposure times, and custom light profiles, all configured through an intuitive 7-inch touchscreen interface. With independent control of up to two 250 W channels and multi-wavelength compatibility at 265 nm, 365 nm, and 405 nm, it enables rapid optimization of UV parameters across diverse materials. By eliminating separate drivers and simplifying setup, the UV Pro Test Kit provides a reliable, scalable platform that accelerates laboratory and R&D workflows from early testing to production-ready validation.

ProPhotonix is part of the Exaktera Group, a global family of companies delivering high-performance, light-based technologies for critical applications. At Photonics West 2026, all Exaktera companies, including Advanced Illumination, autoVimation, LUMIMAX®, VisioCablePro®, and Z-LASER, will exhibit together, offering attendees access to a comprehensive portfolio of complementary LED, laser, imaging, and measurement solutions. This collective presence provides OEMs, system integrators, and engineers the opportunity to explore a wide range of technologies engineered to enhance precision, reliability, and integration across demanding photonics applications.

Meet the ProPhotonix team at Photonics West 2026, Booth 4040, and see how our latest laser and LED innovations can support your next-generation photonics applications.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, and QSI. The Company serves a wide range of markets, including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Exaktera

Through its expertise in innovative light-based technology, Exaktera enables and improves critical and game-changing systems. Our brands, ProPhotonix, Z-LASER, VisioCablePro, autoVimation, Lumimax, and Advanced Illumination deliver laser and LED-based solutions that define system performance in varied markets including machine vision, automation, and medical solutions. Thorough applications expertise, optimized technology, and exceptional quality are central to the solutions we provide to our OEM and end-user customers. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

