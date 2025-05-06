ProPhotonix to Showcase Advanced Spectral Illumination and UVC LED Solutions at Automate 2025

At Automate, Booth 5010, ProPhotonix will present multispectral, hyperspectral (SWIR), and UVC LED lighting solutions, developed to address the complex demands of machine vision, inspection, and UV curing applications across sectors such as food and beverage, automotive, and medical. Post this

ProPhotonix will also demonstrate the newly introduced COBRA NX MultiSpec, a high-performance multispectral LED line light optimized for cost-sensitive applications that still require advanced spectral control and uniformity. Designed to enhance image contrast and enable material differentiation, the COBRA NX MultiSpec is well-suited for food sorting, pharmaceutical inspection, and other spectral imaging tasks where budget and performance must align.

Among the featured technologies are ProPhotonix's UVC solutions, developed to address applications such as machine vision, fluorescence detection, and curing. The COBRA Slim UVC LED Line Light delivers consistent illumination at 265nm, 275nm, or 310nm, with field- adjustable optics, strobing, and Ethernet control — ideal for compact, high-speed linescan systems. The newly released UVC Pro Area Light offers uniform 265nm output up to 35mW/cm² in a compact, stackable form factor, providing powerful coverage for larger surface areas. For specialized applications, Custom UVC LED Systems are also available, allowing tailored wavelength selection, optical design, and mechanical integration to meet specific operational requirements.

For hyperspectral imaging needs, the company will highlight its latest COBRA HyperSpec SWIR solution — a compact, high-precision SWIR hyperspectral light source. Engineered with a flatter and fuller spectrum than competing products, this system provides powerful capabilities for moisture detection, plastic and contaminant sorting, and organic/inorganic material identification across industries.

In industries like food and beverage, ProPhotonix technologies support non-contact quality control, packaging verification, and contaminant detection, while in automotive manufacturing, they enable component alignment, surface inspection, and real-time production line integration.

As part of the Exaktera group of companies, ProPhotonix will exhibit alongside Advanced Illumination, Z-LASER, and LUMIMAX®. Automate 2025 offers OEMs, system integrators, and engineers the opportunity to connect directly with ProPhotonix's technical team to explore how these advanced solutions can be tailored to specific system and application requirements.

Visit ProPhotonix at Booth #5010 during Automate 2025 to experience firsthand the future of automation-optimized LED and laser solutions.

