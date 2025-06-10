ProPhotonix to Showcase High-Performance Laser Solutions at Laser World of Photonics 2025 in Munich, 24th - 27th June 2025

Visitors will experience two of ProPhotonix's latest innovations in laser technology: the Photon PRO and PROdigii Digital Lasers, engineered to deliver superior performance, ease of integration, and long-term reliability across demanding environments and diverse application requirements. Post this

ProPhotonix will debut the Photon PRO in Hall B2, Booth #238. This 12mm Laser module has a compact, IP67-rated stainless steel design with high resistance to water, dust, shock, and vibration. It features innovative near-end-of-life monitoring for predictive maintenance and is ideal for critical applications like food sorting, particle detection, patient positioning, industrial alignment, and lab systems.

To support seamless integration and flexibility, a digital interface with a user-friendly GUI allows easy configuration, monitoring, and diagnostics. Offered in 520nm, 635nm, 650nm, and 785nm with output powers up to 20 mW, the Photon PRO is available in spot and line configurations, with optical options including 30° fan angles, collimated, or focused beams.

Also showcased in Hall B2, Booth #238, the PROdigii Digital Laser Module is another advanced solution presented by ProPhotonix. It combines exceptional thermal management with a digital RS485 communication interface, enabling real-time performance monitoring, precise control of laser output, and easy integration into complex systems.

Available in wavelengths from 375nm to 940nm, with continuous wave output up to 500mW and pulsed output up to 1W, the PROdigii is available with spot, line, and diffractive patterns, making it ideally suited for applications such as 3D measurement, high-speed inspection, LiDAR, high-precision alignment, chemical and biomedical analysis and UV curing.

At Hall B2, Booth #238, ProPhotonix will also showcase Custom Laser Modules designed for OEM applications in industrial, medical, and scientific markets, highlighting over 25 years of experience delivering tailored, high-performance solutions.

ProPhotonix is part of the Exaktera group, a family of companies dedicated to delivering precision performance through advanced Laser and LED technologies. At Laser World of Photonics 2025, ProPhotonix will be exhibiting alongside sister companies Z-LASER and LUMIMAX®, offering attendees the opportunity to explore a diverse portfolio of Laser and illumination solutions. Together, the companies will showcase how their technologies can support OEMs, system integrators, and engineers in meeting the evolving demands of today's photonics applications.

Visit ProPhotonix at Hall B2, Booth #238 at Laser World of Photonics 2025 to discover high-performance laser solutions designed for precision, reliability, and easy integration.

Inquiries:

ProPhotonix Limited

[email protected]

Jeremy Lane,

Managing Director, ProPhotonix U.K.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company

distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, and Ondax. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Exaktera

Through its expertise in innovative light-based technology, Exaktera enables and improves critical and game-changing systems. Our brands, ProPhotonix, Z-LASER, Lumimax, VisioCablePro, autoVimation, and Advanced Illumination deliver laser and LED-based solutions that define system performance in varied markets including machine vision, automation, and medical solutions. Thorough applications expertise, optimized technology, and exceptional quality are central to the solutions we provide to our OEM and end-user customers. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

Media Contact

ProPhotonix Sales, ProPhotonix, 1 6038938778, [email protected], www.prophotonix.com

SOURCE ProPhotonix