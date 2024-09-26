ProPhotonix Unveils New UVC LED Line Light for Machine Vision

"With the launch of the new COBRA Slim UVC, engineers will have the opportunity to develop new machine vision lighting systems, enabling new inspections." - Simon Stanley, Director of Technology, ProPhotonix Post this

Available in UVC wavelengths 265nm and 275nm; as well as UVB wavelength 310nm, the COBRA Slim UVC has been engineered to provide superior performance across a wide range of industries. This precision-engineered light is ideal for applications including surface inspection, pharmaceutical and medical package inspection, textile and fabric inspection, food and beverage inspection, currency and document verification, sterilization, and disinfection.

COBRA Slim UVC utilizes the market-leading COBRA Slim platform to deliver extreme brightness and excellent uniformity. The platform has been designed with integration and flexibility in mind. Its slim and compact design allows for easy incorporation into tight spaces without sacrificing output. Available in both convection and fan-cooled variants, it is modular and is available in any length up to 6 meters. COBRA Slim's unique design allows for the lens to be adjusted in the field to the ideal focusing distance for your application. The platform has an optional strobing function that can deliver increased intensity. Ethernet control is also available as an option.

"With the launch of the new COBRA Slim UVC, engineers will have the opportunity to develop new machine vision lighting systems, enabling new inspections." said Simon Stanley, Director of Technology, ProPhotonix. "The latest in UVC technology coupled with the high-performance COBRA Slim platform, will provide a valuable tool for system designers."

To experience the COBRA Slim UVC firsthand, visit ProPhotonix at Booth 10E59 during Vision 2024. For more information, visit the COBRA Slim UVC page.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Exaktera

Through its expertise in innovative light-based technology, Exaktera enables and improves critical and game-changing systems. Our brands, Z-LASER, ProPhotonix, and Advanced Illumination, deliver laser and LED-based solutions that define system performance in varied markets including machine vision, automation, and medical solutions. Thorough applications expertise, optimized technology, and exceptional quality are central to the solutions we provide to our OEM and end-user customers. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

Media Contact

ProPhotonix Sales, ProPhotonix, 44 01279717170, [email protected], www.prophotonix.com

SOURCE ProPhotonix