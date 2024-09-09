Propper Manufacturing Company Announces FDA Clearance of New EO Chex™ Ethylene Oxide Indicator Tape

Propper has stepped up to fill a critical gap in the market, proudly introducing EO Chex™ as the only FDA-cleared ethylene oxide indicator tape available in the United States." – Joe Looney, President & CEO, Medical Post this

"In recent years, the suppliers of EO Indicator Tape exited the market when components required to make the tape became scarce during the pandemic. In response to this void in the marketplace, Propper dedicated time, effort and resources to meet the challenge of filling the gap and we are very happy to announce that Propper has received FDA clearance for EO Chex. As of today, our product is the only FDA cleared EO Tape available for sale in the United States" - Joe Looney, President & CEO - Medical

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), roughly 50 percent of all medical devices in the country are sterilized using ethylene oxide. For many of these devices, EO is the only method to effectively sterilize them without damage from the sterilization process. Use EO Chex Tape with Gas-Chex® Internal Indicators and BI-OK® EO Biological Indicator to verify your ethylene oxide cycle meets the criteria for a satisfactory sterilization process.

About EO Chex

EO Chex™ Indicator Tape is a pressure-sensitive tape with Ethylene Oxide (EO) process indicator suitable for use in securing sterilization packaging materials EO processing.

EO Chex Tape conforms to the requirements of ISO 11140-1:2014, Type 1 with the following stated values:

37°C, 600mg/L EO, 25 min, 60% RH

54°C, 600mg/L EO, 20 min, 60% RH

The indicator is suitable for the sterilization cycles found in Table 1.

EO Chex™ Indicator Tape is available for sale from Propper Manufacturing Company or through all major distributors. Contact Propper Manufacturing Company or your distributor representative for contracted pricing.

About: Propper Manufacturing Company is a trusted partner to healthcare professionals worldwide by providing reliable and innovative products, services, and educational resources that promote safety and help reduce healthcare-acquired infections. Propper is committed to using the latest technology and research to continuously improve its products and services while prioritizing exceptional customer service and support.

