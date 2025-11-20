Proprietary Akkermansia Strain Shines on the Global Stage! AKK PROBIO by Thankcome Wins Double Awards at Canada's International Innovation Competition (iCAN)

Thankcome's independently developed "AKK PROBIO Functional Strain and Industrial Application Technology" stood out with its groundbreaking innovation and solid clinical value, earning both the Special Award and the Gold Medal Post this

Launched in 2007 and upgraded to an international competition in 2010, the iCAN International Invention Innovation Competition now spans more than 30 countries and is hailed as a "global passport for technological innovation." In 2021, the event attracted participants from 70 countries, engaging over one million contestants and more than 700 universities worldwide. In 2023, it was included in the National College Student Competition Analysis Report a testament to its global credibility and authority.

The competition follows a "regional selection + global finals" structure. Entries in each regional round undergo both anonymous review and on-site evaluation, ensuring fairness and rigor. In the global finals, "commercialization potential" and "technical feasibility" together account for over 50% of the total score, and all submissions must include a demonstrable prototype. The Special Awards are divided into two categories the Grand Special Award, presented by the organizing committee, and the International Special Award, granted by national delegations. Both rank above the Gold Medal, but the Grand Special Award, as the highest honor officially recognized by the organizers, carries far greater prestige and is often regarded as the "platinum prize" within the iCAN award system. In addition, iCAN is an officially approved collegiate competition by China's Ministry of Education, and its inclusion in the 2023 National College Student Competition Analysis Report further underscores its authority, credibility, and global recognition.

Three Core Strengths: The Technological Power Behind Thankcome's Award-Winning Innovation

Thankcome's "AKK PROBIO Functional Strain and Industrial Application Technology" stood out among numerous international projects thanks to its three irreplaceable core advantages:

Strain Innovation: The AKK PROBIO strain, derived from the gut microbiota of a Chinese swimming champion, is the world's first Akkermansia strain to obtain dual-track U.S. GRAS safety certification for both live and inactivated forms. This achievement signifies that AKK PROBIO has successfully passed the scrutiny of one of the world's strictest food safety regulatory systems, providing consumers with a safer and healthier choice backed by internationally recognized standards.

Strong Clinical Evidence: To date, the strain has been involved in seven clinical studies, including a key trial characterized by its dual-intervention design and short duration. This study simultaneously evaluated the effects of 10 billion live AKK bacteria and postbiotic (inactivated bacterial) forms over just an eight-week period, delivering comprehensive, multi-dimensional physiological comparisons. As of October 24, 2025, PubMed records show that this is the shortest clinical trial cycle ever published globally for an Akkermansia strain and it demonstrated clear efficacy in body shaping and composition improvement.

Industrialization Leadership: In January 2020, Thankcome successfully achieved global industrial-scale production of AKK PROBIO raw bacterial powder and subsequently initiated academic research collaborations with Fudan University, further advancing the strain's scientific and commercial applications.

From the Lab to the World: Innovation Driven by Customer Needs

As one of world China's earliest pioneers in Akkermansia (AKK) research, Thankcome has continuously expanded its investment in fundamental studies since 2019. The company now operates two major R&D centers one in Suzhou, Jiangsu, and another in Suzhou, Anhui establishing a complete innovation ecosystem that spans the entire process from strain discovery and resource development to commercial application. This full-cycle innovation capability provides strong support for sustained technological breakthroughs. The iCAN awards not only recognize Thankcome's technological achievements, but also reflect the international community's growing acknowledgment of ThankcomeChina's microbiome research and innovation strength.

Looking Ahead

Building on this milestone, Thankcome will accelerate the commercialization of the AKK PROBIO strain globally in China, making high-quality probiotic products more accessible to consumers. The company will also continue to deepen its research into the gut microbiome and human health, exploring broader application scenarios. Guided by its mission "to help probiotics better serve human health" Thankcome is committed to transforming China's next generation probiotic innovations into practical global health solutions, showcasing the vision and responsibility of a leading Chinese biotechnology enterprise.

ABOUT THANKCOME:

A subsidiary of Perfect Group Corp.,Ltd. (SSEtock Code: 603059), Thankcome Biological Science and Technology Co., Ltd is dedicated to revolutionizing probiotic technology. With 101 121 Chinese patents, 4 PCT patents31 clinical trials, and 4 55 SCI papersAustralian patents, it leads the industry in evidence-based microbial therapies.

ABOUT AKK PROBIO™:

Developed by THANKCOME Bio (SSE: 603059), AKK PROBIO is a cutting-edge Akkermansia muciniphila probiotic with 9 10 granted Chinese patents and 6 Hong Kong patents, covering therapeutic applications in arthritis, gut health, metabolic healthcardiovascular diseases, and anti-aging. It is the first globally to achieve dual U.S. GRAS certifications for live and inactivated forms, meeting the highest safety standards. Backed by 9 SCI publications and 7 RCT clinical trialsand safety studies on 2 proprietary strains, AKK PROBIO pioneers microbiome innovations for metabolic and immune health.

For more details on akk probio, visit http://www.akkprobio.com

