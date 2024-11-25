ProProfs Acquires HR & Performance Goals Management Software PeopleGoal

"PeopleGoal software adds powerful performance management and engagement capabilities to our existing employee training and development tools, giving businesses everything they need to build high-performing teams in one place", said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs. Post this

PeopleGoal's highly customizable platform enables businesses to tailor HR workflows to their unique needs. With features like OKR and SMART goal setting, 360-degree feedback, automated performance reviews, and customizable employee surveys, PeopleGoal helps organizations foster a culture of continuous improvement and growth.

"By acquiring PeopleGoal performance management software, ProProfs now offers customers a complete human capital optimization solution," said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs. "PeopleGoal software adds powerful performance management and engagement capabilities to our existing employee training and development tools, giving businesses everything they need to build high-performing teams in one place."

Founded in 2014 by Nikolaos Lygkonis and James Strickland, PeopleGoal emerged from a desire to break free from rigid HR solutions. Nikolaos, with a background in performance improvement consulting at Ernst & Young, teamed up with James, a technologist, to develop a truly flexible platform. Over nearly 10 years, PeopleGoal has earned a reputation for being the most flexible HR software allowing custom workflows and helping businesses worldwide streamline performance reviews, enhance employee engagement, and drive productivity gains. Companies see 3x productivity improvement by utilizing PeopleGoal tools & services to manage employee goals, engagement and performance.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to create an even more powerful solution," says Nikolaos Lygkonis, Co-Founder of PeopleGoal. "Combined with ProProfs' employee training tools, PeopleGoal can offer a complete approach to employee development, helping companies provide both the skills training and the performance management tools needed to build a truly optimized workforce."

This acquisition reflects ProProfs' vision of empowering businesses through innovative online tools. Other ProProfs acquisitions include WebinarNinja (2024), Picreel (2021), Qualaroo (2020), BIGContacts (2020), Project Bubble (2016), HelpIQ (2015), and Live2Support (2015). The addition of PeopleGoal strengthens ProProfs' position as a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions.

ProProfs is proud to give PeopleGoal its "forever home" within the ProProfs family of HR optimization tools.

