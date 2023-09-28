PropTech Unicorn PLACE Appoints Leading High-Performance Coach Brendon Burchard as Chief Growth Advisor

"This is an outstanding group of real estate professionals who have repeatedly shown their commitment to personal growth and success. I look forward to helping this team achieve their personal and business goals through this GrowthDay and this partnership," said Burchard. Tweet this

Burchard will chart the course for personal development across the organization. In the three years since PLACE's founding, the company has demonstrated an industry-leading commitment to growth and development through rigorous professional training coupled with motivational, leadership, and financial training offered for all teams and associates. Partnering with Burchard and GrowthDay will give PLACE teams and employees unparalleled access to coaching and self-improvement resources, and advance the company's commitment to drive growth by unlocking individual potential.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with the PLACE organization," said Burchard. "This is an outstanding group of real estate professionals who have repeatedly shown their commitment to personal growth and success. I look forward to helping this team achieve their personal and business goals through this GrowthDay and this partnership."

"Brendon is a top motivational speaker and trainer, and his philosophy on personal growth is very much aligned with our vision for PLACE. Growth is a foundational value for us, so turning our collaboration with Brendon into a partnership was a natural next step," said PLACE Co-Founder Chris Suarez.

"Our partners and team members have driven exceptional growth for our company in the past three years. Partnering with Brendon will only accelerate that as we continue to unlock even more individual potential," added PLACE Co-Founder Ben Kinney.

Founded in 2020, PLACE has emerged as a leader in real estate and propech circles. In late 2021, PLACE closed its Series A round led by Goldman Sachs for $100 million resulting in a $1 billion valuation. The organization has continued to expand with new PLACE Partner real estate teams across multiple brokerage brands and geographies and over 700 employees.

About PLACE

PLACE, the industry's only fully integrated technology and business services platform, powers high-performing real estate agents and their teams to become more efficient, increase profitability, and provide superior customer value. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About Brendon Burchard

Brendon Burchard is the world's number one high-performance coach, a 3-time New York Times bestselling author, and one of the most-watched, quoted, and followed motivational speakers in history. He is the founder and CEO of GrowthDay, the world's #1 personal development platform. Learn more at brendon.com and GrowthDay.com, and follow Brendon on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

Media Contact

Jennifer Zureikat, PLACE, (312) 874-1996, [email protected], www.place.com

SOURCE PLACE