PropXP Launches, Redefining Prop Trading with Global Access

At PropXP, we're breaking down barriers in prop trading to give every trader—from beginners to seasoned pros—the opportunity to succeed on their own terms. We're here to empower and elevate the global trading community.

"As we launch PropXP, our mission is clear: we aim to be the new gold standard for prop trading and open the doors for more traders than ever before to achieve their trading goals," said Giorgos Piskopianos, CEO of PropXP. "Our accessible challenges, supportive trading resources, and commitment to providing realistic opportunities are at the heart of PropXP. We want to empower traders to reach new heights in their careers."

In addition to its flexible challenge parameters, PropXP offers a comprehensive trading academy filled with educational resources, including in-depth tutorials and guides. With a commitment to accessibility, PropXP is poised to serve as a valuable platform for traders looking to refine their skills and achieve sustainable success in the financial markets.

About PropXP

PropXP is a global proprietary trading firm based in Limassol, Cyprus. Designed to support traders of all levels, PropXP provides accessible challenges, competitive trading conditions, and extensive educational resources. With a dedication to advancing prop trading, PropXP aims to empower traders worldwide.

Media Contact

