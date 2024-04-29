Prosecco DOC Partners with the United States Bartenders' Guild to Launch the First Ever National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition

The inaugural competition invites bartenders to submit a cocktail recipe featuring Prosecco DOC to celebrate the upcoming 7th annual National Prosecco Week

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) announces today their partnership with Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC, in conjunction with the inaugural National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition. Bartenders are invited to showcase their creativity by crafting a signature cocktail featuring Prosecco DOC. The competition culminates June 24-30 during the seventh-annual National Prosecco Week.

Said Aaron Gregory Smith, Executive Director of the USBG, "We're very excited to partner with the Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC to amplify this competition and expand Prosecco's appeal through its use in the kinds of clever, inventive cocktails our talented members are capable of creating."

How it works:

From now until May 6, competitors can submit their application to participate here.

A distinguished panel of judges will evaluate submissions anonymously on the basis of flavor, craftsmanship and originality. Using these criteria, they will crown one competitor as the Judges' Choice. The panel will then select the next 10 best submissions to enter into a People's Choice competition. These selected bartenders will post their recipe to social media to engage and educate their followers in the weeks leading up to National Prosecco Week. Bartenders will be able to direct their following to a dedicated section on the National Prosecco Week website, where enthusiasts can cast their votes for the most captivating cocktail and bartender. The winner will be named the People's Choice.

"Collaborating with The United States Bartenders' Guild allows us to engage with another crucial segment of the beverage industry," said Stefano Zanette, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium. "As we approach the 7th edition of National Prosecco Week, this cocktail competition represents a significant milestone for us. It allows Prosecco DOC to venture into the spirits industry, a goal we've long pursued. In this endeavor, we see no better partner than USBG to help us educate the spirits community on the versatility of Prosecco DOC."

From now until May 6th, USBG will be accepting applications for the competition which can be found here.

For more information on National Prosecco Week, including details on participating retailers and event schedules, please visit https://nationalproseccoweek.com/

About National Prosecco Week

National Prosecco Week is the premier U.S. celebration of Prosecco DOC, featuring nationwide e-commerce and retail promotions, a comprehensive digital media and marketing program, and dynamic media and influencer activations. The initiative aims to educate and excite American consumers and media about Prosecco DOC's versatility, quality, and rich heritage, reinforcing its position as the world's most popular sparkling wine.

About the United States Bartenders' Guild

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild®️ is the national, member-led not-for-profit association of bartenders and other hospitality professionals that unites and elevates the bar industry through education, community, and advocacy. Through its network, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, service projects, and skills-based competition, all while fostering a fun and healthy environment and reinforcing the importance of the 'third place' in neighborhoods across the country.

SOURCE Prosecco DOC