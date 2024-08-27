Prosecco DOC's Seventh Annual 'National Prosecco Week' Records Another Major Success

The 2024 edition of the campaign included expanded efforts in retail and restaurant promotions, influencer marketing, and consumer events

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium, the entity that oversees the production of the world's most popular sparkling wine, is excited to share the results of the seventh annual National Prosecco Week (NPW) that took place from June 24th through June 30th 2024.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year's celebration was once again produced in partnership with Colangelo & Partners, with the goal of elevating awareness of Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé among trade professionals, media, consumers, and restaurant and retail chains.

"This year's campaign was a resounding success. We are excited by the growing participation and positive feedback we received, especially in the restaurant and retail space. This is a significant moment for the Denomination and we are optimistic that this positive momentum will persist and expand in the future," said, Giancarlo Guidolin, newly-appointed President of Consorzio Prosecco DOC.

National Prosecco Week's retail and restaurant promotion noticed an extraordinary increase in participation in 2024 by 72.3%, reaching almost 2,000 partners between retail stores, restaurants, importers, and distributors. For the first time in 2024, Albertsons Companies participated in National Prosecco Week, engaging in social media and in-store activations across hundreds of California Safeway, Vons and Pavilions stores. Other retailers included Bottle King, the largest retailer of wine, beer, and spirits in New Jersey, Twin Liquors, which has over 100 locations in Texas, and Binny's, which participated with their e-commerce and 45 of their stores across the Midwest.

Doug Jeffirs, Director of Wine Sales at Binny's commented: "The National Prosecco Week promotion put a spotlight on what a quality and value proposition Prosecco DOC represents in our sparkling wine category. Further elevated with sampling and education opportunities in our stores, Prosecco DOC sales significantly increased during this promotion."

This year a new initiative, the National Prosecco Week Roadshow, was implemented and featured a series of events in Phoenix, Seattle, and Houston aimed at raising awareness about Prosecco DOC in the weeks leading up to National Prosecco Week. In each city, a Master Sommelier presented information on the history and production of Prosecco DOC, educating over 60 media and trade in these secondary markets.

Another new effort for the 2024 edition of National Prosecco Week was the inaugural National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition, facilitated between Prosecco DOC and United States Bartenders' Guild. Bartenders from all over the U.S. were invited to showcase their creativity by crafting a signature cocktail featuring Prosecco DOC. The campaign received 57 submissions, including an esteemed panel of judges who crowned the Judge's winner. The top ten contestants participated in a social media blitz showcasing their cocktails on their social channels, encouraging their audience to engage with them, vote for their signature drink, and win the People's Choice Winner title.

Jarrette Moore, Interim Executive Director of the USBG, said "Launching the first-ever USBG Prosecco DOC Cocktail Competition speaks to the heart of our mission of education. We were excited to debut this program for the hospitality community, offering an opportunity to explore this heritage beverage from Italy while getting creative with cocktail creations. The inspiration was astounding, and we'll be sipping this year's winning entries while dreaming of Italy and what next year's competition will bring."

The buzz created on social media from the Cocktail Competition blitz added to the success of the Prosecco DOC USA social media pages during the 2024 edition of National Prosecco Week. Throughout June, 32 pieces of content were created on the Prosecco DOC Instagram page, including Reels, single images, carousels, and collaboration posts courtesy of our influencer partners, garnering 145,568 impressions and 27,859 total engagements.

Additionally, the 7th consecutive edition featured more influencer partnerships than any previous year. In total, there were 53 influencer partners whose content resulted in 1,128,248 impressions and 421,556 engagements. The overarching representation on social media increased by 47,8% in impressions and a 170% increase in engagements from 2023.

This year, Eataly North America returned as a partner from 2023. The Italian retailer hosted in-store promotions with dedicated displays for Prosecco DOC and educational postings about the Consortium in their New York City Flatiron, Chicago, and Los Angeles locations. These venues also held consumer events during National Prosecco Week, hosted by Jermaine Stone, founder of The Original Wine & Hip Hop, educating over 300 participants across the United States. The number of participating consumers increased by 58.9% compared to 2023.

In addition to consumer events, in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, a series of sensory seminars focused entirely on Prosecco DOC were led by Dr. Hoby Wedler. Over 50 industry professionals experienced this unique event immersed in an exploration of senses with the help of a specially designed kit that combined olfactory and tactile elements.

The following renowned Prosecco DOC brands participated in the seventh edition of National Prosecco Week: Antonio Facchin & Figli, Avissi, Bottega, Brilla!, Ca' Furlan, Candoni, Cantine Maschio, Carletto, Fantinel, La Cantina Pizzolato, La Marca, La Gioiosa, Mionetto, Polvaro, Ruggeri, Scarpetta, Tosti 1820, Val d'Oca, Valdo, Villa Sandi, Voga, and Zardetto.

To add to the excitement surrounding the 7th edition of National Prosecco Week, the Denomination reached a historic milestone in July 2024, bottling 500,000 hectoliters in one month. The United States is driving the category's global success, remaining the top market for Prosecco DOC sales, importing 42.9 million bottles (up 4.7%), making up 24.5% of the 175.3 million exported worldwide between January and April 2024.

National Prosecco Week's continued growth shows the Denomination's upward trajectory in the US market and reinforces the Consorzio's commitment to improving the campaign each year all while maintaining their consumer-oriented approach and a focus on sustainability. More information on how NPW has evolved over the years can be found on its website.

