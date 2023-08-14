Prosecco DOC's Sixth Annual 'National Prosecco Week' Records Unprecedented Success

The sixth edition successfully concludes with expanded participation, confirming popularity of Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé in the US market

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following National Prosecco Day on August 13th, the Prosecco DOC Consortium, the entity that oversees the production of the world's most popular sparkling wine, is excited to reveal the results of the sixth annual National Prosecco Week, which took place from July 17th to 23rd 2023.

Continuing the partnership with Colangelo & Partners from previous editions, this year's campaign focused on elevating awareness among industry experts, media, retailers, and consumers regarding the historical and geographical heritage of Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, alongside their unique production method.

"The increasing participation, robust engagement, and enthusiastic feedback unequivocally reflect the growing interest for Prosecco DOC in the US market, which with over 134 million bottles imported in 2022, holds a prominent position for our Denomination and that we hope will keep showing a growing trend." affirmed Stefano Zanette, President of Prosecco DOC Consortium.

Attendees engaged in a multitude of experiences, including two seminars led by the celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich, tailored for both media and influencers, held at the prestigious TAO's The Dream Downtown on July 18th. The masterclasses offered attendees an opportunity to deepen their understanding of Prosecco DOC's world. The session concluded with a dedicated mixology class featuring two cocktails, showcasing the versatility of Prosecco DOC as a perfect ingredient for delicious and refreshing cocktails. With a renewed emphasis on engaging a broader audience of consumers, later that evening an exclusive happy hour took place at The Beach at Dream Downtown, as a celebration of The Italian Genio.

In order to further engage consumers, National Prosecco Week featured three captivating events organized in collaboration with Jermaine Stone's esteemed creative brand agency, Cru Luv Selections and founder of Original Wine & Hip Hop Show. These events took place in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York on July 17th, 19th, and 22nd, respectively. Following the resounding success of the previous year, Jermaine Stone combined elements of street culture and wine, creating an immersive experience that seamlessly blended bubbles, great music, and fascinating Prosecco DOC trivia. The three events combined gathered about 200 consumers to engage with Prosecco DOC and learn about its authenticity.

Furthermore, Prosecco DOC was the official beverage partner for three unique nights at Magazzino Italian Art in Cold Spring, NY commencing with the official kick-off party of the Upstate Art Weekend on July 21st, followed by the first two evenings of the Cinema in Piazza series, now in its sixth edition, on July 22nd and 23rd.

Additionally, esteemed retailers, including Wine.com, Eataly and Costco partnered with National Prosecco Week, to boost consumer awareness.

The collaboration with leading national e-commerce platform Wine.com entailed an extensive array of promotional activities that brought Prosecco DOC across the nation and included a dedicated Prosecco DOC landing page, banners, newsletters, and a special discount on purchases.

The Eataly partnership included captivating initiatives, such as National Prosecco Week banners in all eight US stores (including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and more) and the mention of National Prosecco Week on the menus of Eataly's restaurants across the nation, emphasizing the connection with Italian cuisine.

National Prosecco Week expanded its retail partnerships to include 485 Costco stores. This significant collaboration provided a valuable opportunity to support the Prosecco DOC Consortium's mission of increasing awareness and generating excitement around the campaign in the United States.

Excellent results for National Prosecco Week are also reflected on Social Media. The official Prosecco DOC accounts on Facebook and Instagram generated 1,466,693 total impressions, over 179,890 total engagements, and earned 1,331 total new followers.

In total, over 944,746 people were reached through Prosecco DOC Social Media programming during the campaign. The impact was further amplified by the use of official hashtags, with the #NationalProseccoWeek hashtag recorded over 146 times and resulted in a total of 1,406 engagements alone. Additionally, the official #NationalProseccoWeek2023 hashtag resulted in 97 total uses and 1,451 total engagements, enhancing the resonance of the campaign across digital platforms.

This year's edition also included a spectacular visual activation on two of the biggest New York City Times Square's billboards, where 3 evocative videos about Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé rotated for 24hrs a day for the entirety of National Prosecco Week (7/17-7/23), generating over 10.5 million impressions in a week.

"This edition of National Prosecco Week has left an indelible mark on the American wine scene and set the stage for future editions that promise to be even greater in reach. Prosecco DOC was celebrated in wine stores, at events, on restaurant wine lists and in virtual activations, confirming its place as America's favorite sparkling wine among wine enthusiasts and novices alike" said Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners.

The following renowned Prosecco DOC producers participated in this year's campaign: Abbazia di San Gaudenzio, Albino Armani, Bottega, Botter, Cà Furlan, Cantine Riondo, Fantinel, La Gioiosa, La Marca, Mionetto, Paladin, Pitars, Ruggeri, Torresella, V8+, Val d'Oca, Valdo, Villa Sandi, Zardetto, and Zonin.

The success of National Prosecco Week highlights the denomination's trajectory and commitment to expanding the campaign while maintaining its core values, such as a consumer-oriented approach, close attention to the Italian territory, active involvement of the entire production system, and focus on sustainability.

For more information and latest updated on National Prosecco Week, please contact Carlotta Ribolini ([email protected]) or Daniela Porro ([email protected]) of Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com), the agency of record in the US for the Prosecco DOC Consortium.

About National Prosecco Week

National Prosecco Week is the biggest nationwide celebration of Prosecco DOC in the US yet and centers on a nationwide e-commerce and retail promotion, now with over 1,000 ecommerce and brick-and-mortar stores across 30 states. The campaign also includes a full digital media and marketing program, strategic media partnerships and influencer activations, such as Instagram Live tasting, virtual seminars, and e-commerce retail promotions. All National Prosecco Week activities seek to educate media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and showcase its ability to be enjoyed on a variety of occasions and with a wide range of cuisines.

For more information check https://nationalproseccoweek.com/

