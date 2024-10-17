Prosidium Warranty & Capital Announces Leadership Transition: Mark Del Rosso Appointed as New CEO and President

Prosidium Warranty & Capital (PWC) has announced a key leadership transition as part of its long-term growth strategy. After 15 years as CEO, Founder Travis Coulter will become Executive Chairman, while Mark Del Rosso, former President of Audi America and CEO of Genesis Motors America, will take over as CEO and President, effective October 15th. Coulter will continue to guide PWC's strategic direction as Chairman, while Del Rosso's extensive industry experience is expected to drive the company's growth and market expansion. Both leaders are confident this transition will enhance PWC's mission of delivering exceptional service and value to its customers and partners.

BURLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prosidium Warranty & Capital (PWC), a leading international provider of automotive finance and insurance (F&I) products and services is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition as part of the company's long-term growth strategy. After 15 successful years of building and leading PWC, Founder and CEO Travis Coulter will assume the role of Executive Chairman, while Mark Del Rosso, former President of Audi America and CEO of Genesis Motors America, will take over as CEO and President.

This change marks a new chapter for Prosidium Warranty & Capital as the company continues to expand its market presence. As Chairman of the Board, Travis Coulter will remain actively involved in shaping the strategic direction of PWC, providing leadership, vision, and guidance to ensure the company remains at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

"It has been an incredible journey starting and then leading PWC over the last 15 years," said Travis Coulter. "I am excited to continue contributing to the company's growth and success in my new role as Chairman, while also welcoming Mark Del Rosso to lead the day-to-day operations. Mark's extensive experience and leadership in the automotive industry make him the ideal person to guide PWC into its next phase of expansion."

Mark Del Rosso, whose career spans leadership roles at Lexus, Toyota and Bentley, along with Audi America and Genesis Motors America, brings a wealth of experience in leading high-performance teams and driving operational excellence. His appointment is expected to accelerate PWC's growth trajectory and strengthen the company's position as a market leader.

"I am honored to join Prosidium Warranty & Capital at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Mark Del Rosso. "I look forward to working closely with Travis and the entire PWC team to drive the company's continued success and build on its strong foundation of helping dealers help their clients."

The leadership transition becomes effective October 15th. Both leaders are confident that this change will bring new energy and focus to the company's mission of delivering exceptional service and value to its customers and partners.

About Prosidium Warranty & Capital

Prosidium Warranty & Capital (PWC), with offices in Washington, Arizona, and Mexico City, is a leading international provider of Automotive finance, insurance, and capital solutions, offering innovative financial products and services to Automotive, RV, and Powersports Dealers. Founded in 2009 by Travis Coulter, PWC is committed to delivering high-quality service and value to its clients.

