ProSites Announces Strategic Partnership with Connecticut State Dental Association's PROPS Center

"When practices utilize the best techniques and technology to inform patients, there is a direct impact on practice efficiency, patient satisfaction, and chair production. ProSites is the team you need to take your practice to the next level." - Kathlene Gerrity, Executive Director of the CSDA

The PROPS Center, operated by the Connecticut State Dental Services, is dedicated to providing dental professionals with the resources and tools needed to enhance patient engagement and practice success. This partnership will allow even more dental practices to leverage ProSites' comprehensive suite of services, including website design, search engine optimization (SEO), patient communications, social media management, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), local services ads (LSAs), HIPAA-compliant forms, and more.

Dave Rutan, CEO of ProSites, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, stating, "We are truly honored to partner with the Connecticut State Dental Association's PROPS Center. At ProSites, our mission is to empower dental practices with cutting-edge marketing solutions that drive patient growth, strengthen patient relationships, and improve practice efficiencies. Together with the PROPS Center, we look forward to helping more dental professionals achieve their goals and elevate their practices."

ProSites has a proven track record of delivering tailored digital marketing solutions to dental practices across the United States. With this new partnership, PROPS Center members can access the expertise and technology needed to thrive in today's competitive dental landscape.

For more information about ProSites and its range of dental marketing, communication, and efficiency solutions, please visit https://www.ProSites.com. For more information about the PROPS Center, please visit https://www.PROPSCenter.com.

About ProSites

ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions to dental and medical professionals across North America. Recognized as a leading provider by prominent dental associations, ProSites helps practices of all sizes accelerate growth, strengthen patient relationships, and improve practice efficiencies. From website design and search engine optimization (SEO) to patient communications and social media management, ProSites provides the tools and strategies needed to achieve success in the digital age.

About the PROPS Center

The PROPS Center, a subsidiary of the Connecticut State Dental Association, is tailored to support dental professionals in adapting to the post-COVID-19 landscape. In an era characterized by inflation, supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, and heightened efficiency expectations, businesses often grapple with the intricacies of operations, diverting attention from core activities. We are committed to conserving your most precious resource: time. Through extensive research and partner evaluation, we've secured high-quality products and services at competitive rates. Our objective is to empower you to achieve peak efficiency, reduce costs, and access responsive resources when you need them most.

