ProSites Appoints New Leadership to Accelerate Dental Practice Growth and Engagement

"Dentists today face new challenges and opportunities as technology transforms how they connect with patients," said Roe. "I'm thrilled to join ProSites in supporting these practices as they adapt and grow." Post this

Alefiya Dhilla is a seasoned marketing executive with a track record for empowering small businesses. She will oversee ProSites' corporate and client marketing, driving best practices for customer outcomes and working to provide dental practices with modern approaches to patient engagement and experience.

"Our expanded executive leadership deepens our commitment to serving dental practices at every stage of their digital journey," said Dave Rutan, Chief Executive Officer of ProSites. "Andy and Alefiya will help our customers stay ahead—streamlining workloads and building trust with clients as new technology like AI chat and enhanced websites become essential."

"Dentists today face new challenges and opportunities as technology transforms how they connect with patients," said Roe. "I'm thrilled to join ProSites in supporting these practices as they adapt and grow."

"The intersection of digital, marketing, and patient experience is more important than ever for dental care providers," added Dhilla. "I look forward to helping our clients succeed with data-driven strategies and engaging, innovative solutions."

With these appointments, ProSites reaffirms its mission to help dental professionals build stronger relationships, drive practice growth, and deliver exceptional care.

About ProSites®

ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions to help dental professionals build patient trust and improve patient care. The ProSites comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated patient communications, and pay-per-click services. ProSites is trusted by over 7,500 dental practices and endorsed by 16 state dental associations.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Howarth, ProSites, (888) 932-3644, [email protected], https://www.prosites.com/

SOURCE ProSites