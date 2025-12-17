ProSites, Inc. Acquires GeniusVets, Positioning LifeLearn, Inc. as the Leader in Veterinary Marketing

With the acquisition of GeniusVets, LifeLearn now offers a comprehensive marketing and education suite for every budget, from emerging practices to multi-location groups. Our focus is on measurable outcomes, clear value, and helping animal health providers connect with the communities they serve. Post this

Bringing together GeniusVets' digital marketing expertise and LifeLearn's robust capabilities expands AI-enabled digital marketing, client communication, trusted educational content, and veterinary events management. GeniusVets' proven performance methodology will power the future product suite and deliver stronger results for veterinary practices.

"With the acquisition of GeniusVets, LifeLearn now offers a comprehensive marketing and education suite built for every budget, from emerging practices to industry leaders and multi-location groups. Our focus is on measurable outcomes, clear value, and solutions that help animal health providers connect with the communities they serve. GeniusVets CEO Harley Orion will assume the role of Managing Director for Veterinary Practice Solutions, and Heather Fox will continue to lead Veterinary Industry Solutions," said Dave Rutan, CEO.

"GeniusVets has always been about helping veterinarians achieve outstanding growth and long-term success through effective digital marketing. Joining LifeLearn allows us to maintain the programs that have been driving exceptional results for our existing customers, while also providing them with new capabilities across marketing, communication, and education," said GeniusVets founder Harley Orion.

Together, LifeLearn and GeniusVets offer a structured portfolio across four core categories so practices can align solutions to their budget today and expand over time.

In websites and digital marketing, customers can choose from essential programs for single locations, growth solutions with advanced SEO and paid media, and enterprise offerings for multi-location groups with centralized reputation management and analytics.

In client communication, options range from reminders and two-way messaging to automated campaigns, online booking, and forms that streamline front desk workflows and reduce no-shows.

In veterinary and owner education, practices can access ready-to-use client education libraries as well as premium, vet-authored resources that support care teams and enhance compliance at the point of care.

In industry solutions, LifeLearn partners with manufacturers, distributors, diagnostics, and service providers to deliver custom marketing and event management to drive measurable demand that helps veterinary practices grow.

This transaction is supported by Rockbridge Growth Equity and NXT Capital, reflecting investor confidence in LifeLearn's long-term strategy to serve veterinary practices of every size.

Customers of LifeLearn and GeniusVets will experience continuity of service along with coordinated onboarding, unified reporting, and access to expanded resources and support through LifeLearn.

About LifeLearn, Inc.

LifeLearn provides digital marketing and client communication solutions for veterinary practices, including websites, search marketing, social media management, automated communications, educational content, and AI-powered chat. Learn more at http://www.lifelearn.com.

About GeniusVets

GeniusVets is a veterinary marketing and engagement company focused on improving pet health by connecting pet owners with trusted veterinarians and reliable, vet-authored information. GeniusVets equips independent practices with tools and content that strengthen client relationships and support sustainable growth. Learn more at http://www.geniusvets.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Howarth, LifeLearn, Inc., 1-800-375-7994, [email protected], www.lifelearn.com

SOURCE LifeLearn, Inc.