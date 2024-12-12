ProSites Wins 2024 Townie Award for Best Website and Design Services for Their Sixth Consecutive Victory!

ProSites, is thrilled to announce its win of the 2024 Townie Award for Best Website and Design Services. The win marks their sixth consecutive victory for this prestigious recognition, voted on exclusively by dental professionals. Post this

"This achievement is a testament to our team's passion for helping dental professionals succeed in a competitive digital landscape," said Jen Egan, VP of Marketing for ProSites. "We are honored to receive the trust and recognition of the dental community year after year. It motivates us to keep innovating and delivering solutions that empower dentists to get more patients, strengthen patient engagement, and build a stronger practice."

ProSites' websites combine cutting-edge design with a focus on patient engagement and practice growth. Features like custom branding, mobile responsiveness, patient-focused content, and seamless integrations with practice management systems have made ProSites the go-to solution for dental professionals looking to get in front of more patients and fill their schedule. And that's not all; ProSites simplifies all practices' digital marketing and patient engagement, helping them fill their schedule while spending more time with patients — and less time doing paperwork.

As the dental industry continues to evolve, ProSites remains committed to supporting its clients with top-tier services, ongoing enhancements, and a dedicated team of experts.

About ProSites

ProSites offers digital marketing and patient engagement solutions—including websites, dental SEO, paid ad solutions, review management, insurance verification, and more—to fill your schedule, reduce administrative work, and boost referrals—all with minimal effort from you, regardless of your dental specialty or career stage.

Media Contact

