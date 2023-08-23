ProSource Celebrates Third Year of Partnership with University of Central Florida Student Handshake Program

"Through the UCF Shadow Program, we aim to inspire and empower students to realize the potential of their instructional studies in real-world customer scenarios." said Leon Hart, CEO of ProSource. Tweet this

The highlight of this year's program was a captivating visit to ProSource's data center partner. Students were granted an exclusive backlot tour of the state-of-the-art data center facility, gaining unique insights into the intricate workings of infrastructure layers that relate back to their academic disciplines. The tour showcased the advanced technologies and methodologies that underpin the efficient and secure functioning of modern data centers, a critical aspect of today's digital landscape.

"ProSource is committed to nurturing the next generation of STEM professionals and fostering a strong connection between academic knowledge and practical application," said Leon Hart, CEO of ProSource. "Through the UCF Shadow Program, we aim to inspire and empower students to realize the potential of their instructional studies in real-world customer scenarios."

The interactive sessions during the program provided students with opportunities to engage with ProSource's experts in various fields, gaining insights into the company's innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies, and industry best practices. Students were encouraged to ask questions, participate in discussions, and network with professionals who share their passion for technology and innovation.

ProSource's collaboration with UCF exemplifies its commitment to fostering educational partnerships and supporting the growth of young talent in the STEM fields. By participating in the UCF Shadow Program, ProSource continues to play an active role in shaping the future of the tech industry by inspiring and guiding the next generation of professionals.

