Prospero.AI Named Best AI Fintech Start-Up USA 2025 by Global Financial Market Review

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospero.AI, the AI-powered investment platform revolutionizing access to institutional-grade financial intelligence, has been named Best AI Fintech Start-Up USA 2025 by Global Financial Market Review (GFM Review).

This prestigious award recognizes innovation, market impact and the ability to deliver real value to investors. Prospero.AI stood out for its mission to level the playing field between retail and institutional investors, providing individual users with the predictive insights and data once reserved for Wall Street elites.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from GFM Review," said George Kailas, CEO and Founder of Prospero.AI. "At a time when everyday investors are hungry for clarity, we're proud to be building tools that empower people to invest with intelligence, not emotion. This award reflects the incredible work of our team and our commitment to making smart investing more accessible for all."

The GFM Review award announcement can be found here, and a full list of winners is available on the GFM Review Awards page.

About Prospero.Ai

Prospero simplifies institutional trading behavior into actionable data-driven insights that level the playing field for retail traders and investors. Prospero's AI-analyzed signals consistently deliver stock picks that outperform the S&P 500, enabling retail to stay aligned with institutions by seeing in real-time where these market giants are betting. Prospero empowers retail investors to improve win rates and make more confident trading and investing decisions based on the same caliber of information that institutions have.

