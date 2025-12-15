Prosperous Health Joins Forces with Peninsula Health Center

"The result is simple: more choices, steadier help, and fewer gaps that once left people untreated." Post this

The combined group will provide every level of care, including detox, a day-long partial hospitalization program (PHP), and an intensive outpatient program (IOP), in addition to long-term therapy.

A Shared Commitment to Client-Centered Recovery

The merger rests on one shared view of treatment.

Medically Certified Addiction Specialists - Prosperous Health places doctors in charge. Data guides each step from detox through PHP, IOP, as well as routine outpatient visits. Care moves forward in one smooth path instead of disjointed fragments.

Local Roots - For years, Peninsula Health Center has served Southern California. Its outpatient detox, dual diagnosis mental-health care, holistic options, and sober-living guidance have won Joint Commission approval and made the center a trusted local name.

Integrated Medical and Clinical Care - Prosperous Health adds services like medication assisted treatment and chronic-illness care. Clients no longer must decide between stopping addiction and treating diabetes, liver disease, or other long-term conditions.

Broader Access, Uniform Standards - More people receive the same high standard of care.

From the Leadership Team

JD Meints, CEO of Prosperous Health, said, "South Bay needs treatment that fits together - this union keeps Peninsula's neighborhood spirit and also adds our pledge to quality and seamless care. We expand access without losing what made Peninsula valued."

"Our goal is care that fits the whole person. A patient should not travel to one clinic for addiction help, a second for liver disease treatment, and a third for primary care that knows nothing of recovery. People are not puzzle pieces. This merger lets us deliver one coherent treatment plan to the South Bay," said Dr. Matin Hemmat, Chief Medical Officer.

What Clients Can Expect

No Disruption of Service - Every current patient keeps the same clinician and the same treatment plan.

More Services, Same Location - As the years pass, Prosperous plans to expand levels of care across the Peninsula location, allowing clients who need more help to stay within the same neighborhood instead of traveling to a new town.

Improved Resources - When the two organizations combine their resources, Prosperous Health can invest in quality: better telehealth equipment, top-tier staff training, and bring integrated health plans to The Valley.

Deeper Collaboration with the Community - Prosperous will meet regularly with nearby hospitals, county public health offices, and local nonprofit groups to weave a tighter safety net for people in recovery.

Why This Matters

The number of people who need mental health or addiction care keeps rising. Yet finding the right program in the right place remains an issue. When care is split among distant sites or when only a few options exist, results decline. By joining a well-known neighborhood clinic with a larger regional system, the merger shows how behavioral health care can stay personal plus still serve thousands.

About Prosperous Health

Prosperous Health is a network led by physicians who specialize in behavioral health. It offers a full continuum of care: detox, PHP, IOP, outpatient therapy, and virtual visits so that each person can build a stable, long-term recovery.

About Peninsula Health Center

Peninsula Health Center sits in Rolling Hills Estates and has provided outpatient detox, IOP, dual diagnosis treatment, as well as holistic therapies to Southern California. The center puts the patient first and holds accreditation from The Joint Commission.

Media Contact

JD Meints, Prosperous Health, 1 (818) 274-6376, [email protected], https://prosperous.health/

