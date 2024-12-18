Prostasis, LLC. Appoints Esteemed Scientific Advisory Board

"We are incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with some of the brightest minds in developing our breakthrough NutraSimilar™ products for weight loss and brain health" Post this

The newly appointed board includes several key researchers who have played pivotal roles in advancing Prostasis' research efforts for the last 8 years:

Daniel Laskowitz, MD, Co-Chair of Neurology - Duke

David D'Alessio, MD, Chief of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Nutrition - Duke

Jon Campbell, PhD, Associate Professor in Pharmacology & Cancer Biology and member of the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute.

, PhD, Associate Professor in Pharmacology & Cancer Biology and member of the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute. Jeffrey Litwin , MD, Board Certified Cardiologist with extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug development for obesity/weight loss and neurodegenerative diseases.

Bonnie Gasquet, MD, an Internist & Founder of Studio Health MedSpas specializing in cardio-metabolic nutritional medicine, anti-aging, & hormone optimization.

Fabio Gratton, a health care marketing pioneer and founder of several highly successful health care marketing firms.

Prostasis, founded by former pharmaceutical executives, has dedicated a decade of research developing NutraSimilars™—over-the-counter nutraceutical supplements designed to provide the same benefits as prescription medications without the associated side effects.

The company's flagship products, NutraMeta™ (for weight loss and metabolic health) and NutraMind™ (for brain health), will be available in daily capsule form starting January 2025.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with some of the brightest minds in developing our breakthrough NutraSimilar™ product line," said Mark Brosso, Founder of Prostasis. "Our products use natural ingredients with a long history of safe human consumption, and we're excited about their potential to support overall health."

For more information or product inquiries, please contact [email protected].

