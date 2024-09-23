PROTACs: Breaking Boundaries in Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) can transform drug discovery by selectively degrading specific proteins. Attendees will learn how PROTACs can offer precision in targeted therapies with reduced side effects. The featured speakers will also discuss how PROTACs can promise innovations in crop protection and sustainable agriculture practices.
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an illuminating webinar on proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), a game-changing technology that is revolutionizing drug discovery and beyond. These catalytic entities are transforming biomedical research, drug discovery and agrochemical industries by selectively degrading specific proteins, including traditionally "undruggable" targets.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will cover key aspects shaping the future of PROTACs:
- Decoding PROTACs: Explore the unique mechanism behind PROTACs and what makes them unique as targeted protein degraders
- Biomedical Breakthroughs: Uncover how PROTACs are paving the way for new treatments for a spectrum of diseases, from cancer to neurodegenerative disorders
- Precision Redefined: Learn how PROTACs offer targeted therapies with reduced side effects, promising a new era in personalized medicine
- Crop Protection Reinvented: Discuss the potential of PROTACs in enhancing crop protection and sustainable agriculture practices
Register for this webinar today to understand the versatile and potent capabilities of PROTACs and their potential impact in biomedical research, drug discovery and agrochemicals.
Join experts from Aragen Life Sciences, Shanavas Alikunju, PhD, SVP & Head, Discovery Biology Solutions; and Indrani Sarkar, AVP, Assay Development and Screening, Discovery Biology Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit PROTACs: Breaking Boundaries in Drug Discovery.
