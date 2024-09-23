PROTACs: Breaking Boundaries in Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) can transform drug discovery by selectively degrading specific proteins. Attendees will learn how PROTACs can offer precision in targeted therapies with reduced side effects. The featured speakers will also discuss how PROTACs can promise innovations in crop protection and sustainable agriculture practices.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an illuminating webinar on proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), a game-changing technology that is revolutionizing drug discovery and beyond. These catalytic entities are transforming biomedical research, drug discovery and agrochemical industries by selectively degrading specific proteins, including traditionally "undruggable" targets.

In this webinar, the expert speakers will cover key aspects shaping the future of PROTACs: