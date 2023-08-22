Protean BioDiagnostics Partners with Travera to Support Advanced Carcinoma Patients and Their Physicians

Protean BioDiagnostics to enhance its current offering of advanced diagnostic services as a Travera Center of Excellence. Travera's Rapid Therapy Guidance testing for patients with advanced carcinomas can help determine their cancer's response to specific drugs.

MEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protean BioDiagnostics is proud to announce its partnership with Travera. As one of Travera's first Center of Excellence, the partnership marks the launch of an opportunity that provides patients with advanced carcinoma a functional profile of their cancer cells. Advanced carcinoma patients often have clinically indicated biopsies or malignant fluid drained to provide symptomatic relief. Travera's unique technology takes advantage of this tissue or fluid to screen the response of the live tumor cells against approved anti-cancer therapies.

"The opportunity provided by Travera's unique technology offers the promise of a universal biomarker for those patients with advanced disease or those who have exhausted other treatment options. Protean is excited to leverage the application and clinical utility of this incredible state-of-the-art technology and bring it to the patients Protean serves," said Dr. Anthony Magliocco, MD and CEO of Protean. "This technology provides a wonderful addition to Protean's current complement of unique services and aligns with Protean's mission of making some of the world's most advanced clinical diagnostics available to cancer patients regardless of where they live or are being cared for. As a Travera Center of Excellence, we are excited to work with Travera to bring its diagnostics to our patients."

Travera is collecting ongoing data through real-world evidence and formal clinical trials. As part of its partnership with Travera, Protean patients will have no-cost access to Travera's Rapid Therapy Guidance testing through the Protean MAPS™ platform. Free testing is open to anyone with carcinoma and access to live cells through a biopsy procedure or malignant fluid drain (pleural effusion, ascites, etc.). While Travera's CLIA-certified lab and technology is indicated for 39 different cancers and 100+ FDA-approved cancer therapies, this partnership plans to target ovarian, lung, and pancreatic cancers. When patients connect with Protean or Travera, each team will work with treating physicians and institutions to ensure the specimens are properly stored and sent to Travera, where cancer cells in the specimen will be screened against up to 20 candidate drugs relevant to the specific patient or cancer type.

"We are thrilled to add Protean BioDiagnostics as our newest Center of Excellence. Their broad offering of esoteric diagnostics services and integrated MAPS™ platform will offer our patients and partner clinicians the ability to pair our unique screening technology based on cancer cells' growth response to candidate drugs with other valuable diagnostic insights. Our mutual goals of improving care and outcomes for late-stage disease makes Protean an ideal partner," states Clifford Reid, Travera's CEO.

About Protean

Protean BioDiagnostics Inc. is bringing precision care diagnostics to all patients, everywhere, through its innovative Protean MAPS™ System with integrated Virtual Tumor Boards. In addition, Protean assists world-class pharmaceutical and biotech companies in developing clinical assays and companion diagnostics from its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Orlando, FL. To learn more, visit http://www.proteanbiodx.com Dr. Magliocco brings more than 30 years experience as a recognized global leader in the development of innovative cancer diagnostics to Protean.

About Travera

Travera assists oncologists in selecting treatments for their patients with our revolutionary cancer therapy guidance test that predicts which cancer drugs are most likely to be effective for each cancer patient. Using a disruptive single-cell measurement technology invented at MIT that measures the ex vivo growth response of live tumor cells to candidate drugs, Travera has overcome the problems that have prevented the many previous generations of therapy guidance tests from being effective in clinical practice. Travera's 2-day Rapid Therapy Guidance™ test enables patients who are running out of therapeutic options to discover additional options and continue their battle against cancer.

