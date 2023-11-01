Protect Environmental and the American Lung Association Partner to Provide Professional No-Cost Radon Testing for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

"We partnered with the American Lung Association to break down barriers and empower individuals to reduce their risk of radon exposure through no-cost professional radon testing," said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. Post this

Protect Environmental is providing no-cost access to professional radon testing in select communities through its national partnership with the American Lung Association. Through this initiative, a qualified professional will conduct a radon test using a certified radon measurement device, providing a detailed report to the homeowner upon completion of the test. If elevated levels are identified, the problem can be fixed through the installation of a mitigation system.

No-cost professional radon testing is currently available in seven (7) markets: (1) Columbus, OH; (2) Denver, CO; (3) Detroit, MI; (4) Lexington, KY; (5) Louisville, KY; (6) New Jersey, and New York City (7) Salt Lake City, UT. Homeowners can request no-cost professional radon testing here.

"We discovered that my childhood home had high levels of radon when my father was diagnosed with lung cancer, even though he was a non-smoker," said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. "Our team is doing its part to reduce exposure to radioactive, cancer-causing radon gas in the communities we serve, but more awareness and action is needed to prevent this deadly disease. That's why we partnered with the American Lung Association to break down barriers and empower individuals to reduce their risk of radon exposure through no-cost professional radon testing."

"Lung Cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in America. As we have made tremendous strides in raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use, there is more work to do to increase awareness about radon and how to prevent radon-induced lung cancer. Since reducing the risk of radon-induced lung cancer starts with a test, we encourage everyone, regardless of where you live, to test the spaces where you live, work, and learn," said Deb Brown, chief mission officer for the American Lung Association. "It will take all of us working together to end lung cancer stigma and raise awareness that anyone can get lung cancer. Test for radon – it could save your life."

About Protect Environmental

Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 18 years and more than 200,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. For more information and to inquire about joining our growing team, call 502-410-5000 or click on https://www.protectenvironmental.com.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

Media Contact

Andrea Stephens, https://www.protectenvironmental.com/, 5026496870, [email protected], https://www.protectenvironmental.com/no-cost-testing/american-lung-association/

SOURCE Protect Environmental