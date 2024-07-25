Protective Enclosures Company (Makers of The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure) to Offer Discount at CEDIA Expo 2024

Join PEC at CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo 2024 to explore PEC's latest products and enjoy a special show discount. Protective Enclosures Company looks forward to connecting with industry professionals and showcasing commitment to excellence.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protective Enclosures Company (PEC), maker of The TV Shield and The Display Shield and a pioneer in durable and high-performance indoor and outdoor TV enclosure protection solutions, is excited to announce a special show discount available to booth visitors during the 2024 CEDIA Expo. 2024 Commercial Integrator Expo will be held at the same event. The company will be exhibiting at CEDIA Expo Booth C1124 from September 5-7, 2024, in Denver, CO. PEC is also thrilled to launch its new 2024 company video along with this news of the CEDIA Expo 2024 booth discount. The newly released 2024 company video will be a highlight of the booth as well. This 2024 Protective Enclosures Company video offers an in-depth look at PEC's innovative indoor and outdoor TV enclosures, engineering expertise, and commitment to excellence in the industry.
Visitors to booth C1124 will have the opportunity to experience PEC's latest advancements in enclosure technology, designed to enhance the protection and performance of TVs and displays across various applications.
From Canada to Australia and beyond, The TV Shield and PEC's additional enclosure options are used in over 43,000 locations in 55 countries. Ideal for creating easy and affordable outdoor home theaters, PEC's enclosures have been shared by popular influencers like Bro Builds and appeared in shows and publications from Bar Rescue, Designing Spaces, and Spontaneous Construction to ESPN.
"We are thrilled to be part of CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo this year," said Jarad King, Co-Founder and CEO at Protective Enclosures Company. "Our team is eager to showcase our newest solutions and present our 2024 company video, which demonstrates the depth of our innovation and dedication. Additionally, we are excited to offer an exclusive show discount to attendees, providing an excellent opportunity for visitors to benefit from our high-quality outdoor TV cabinets and outdoor display enclosures at a great value."
Event Details:
- Event: 2024 CEDIA Expo (and Commercial Integrator Expo 2024)
- Expo Dates: September 5-7, 2024
- Location: Denver, CO
- PEC Booth Number: C1124
About Protective Enclosures Company: Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) is a leading provider of high-quality indoor and outdoor TV enclosure solutions designed to protect and enhance electronic systems in various environments. With a focus on innovation and customer service, PEC delivers reliable and durable products that meet the demands of the modern technology landscape.
For additional information about Protective Enclosures Company and to stay updated on the latest news and innovations, please visit www.protectiveenclosures.com.
Editorial & Marketing Director: Emilyann Allen
Protective Enclosures Company
Phone: 1-800-331-2628
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.protectiveenclosures.com
