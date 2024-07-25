Protective Enclosures Company (Makers of The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure) to Offer Discount at CEDIA Expo 2024

PEC is excited to offer an exclusive show discount to CEDIA Expo booth attendees, providing an excellent opportunity for visitors to benefit from our high-quality outdoor TV and display enclosures at a great value. Post this

From Canada to Australia and beyond, The TV Shield and PEC's additional enclosure options are used in over 43,000 locations in 55 countries. Ideal for creating easy and affordable outdoor home theaters, PEC's enclosures have been shared by popular influencers like Bro Builds and appeared in shows and publications from Bar Rescue, Designing Spaces, and Spontaneous Construction to ESPN.

"We are thrilled to be part of CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo this year," said Jarad King, Co-Founder and CEO at Protective Enclosures Company. "Our team is eager to showcase our newest solutions and present our 2024 company video, which demonstrates the depth of our innovation and dedication. Additionally, we are excited to offer an exclusive show discount to attendees, providing an excellent opportunity for visitors to benefit from our high-quality outdoor TV cabinets and outdoor display enclosures at a great value."

Event Details:

Event: 2024 CEDIA Expo (and Commercial Integrator Expo 2024)

Expo Dates: September 5-7, 2024

Location: Denver, CO

PEC Booth Number: C1124

About Protective Enclosures Company: Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) is a leading provider of high-quality indoor and outdoor TV enclosure solutions designed to protect and enhance electronic systems in various environments. With a focus on innovation and customer service, PEC delivers reliable and durable products that meet the demands of the modern technology landscape.

For additional information about Protective Enclosures Company and to stay updated on the latest news and innovations, please visit www.protectiveenclosures.com.

