Protector Plans Executive Liability launches primary product offering

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protector Plans Executive Liability has launched a primary product offering. The Protector Plans Executive Liability insurance program now offers D&O liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, employed lawyers, crime and miscellaneous professional liability coverage for private and not-for-profit risks. Coverage is available for risks up to $750 million in revenue and assets or 2,500 employees with limits up to $5 million per coverage section.

Backed by an insurance carrier with an AM Best Rating of A XV, all coverage includes duty to defend, no hammer clause and non-rescindable coverage. Coverage enhancements designed specifically for professional firms and healthcare are also available.

Professional Plans Executive Liability supports dozens of industries, including oil and gas, healthcare, hospitality/restaurants, technology, software, consulting, engineering, biotech/pharma and more. When it comes to Miscellaneous Professional Liability, the program specializes in advertising services, event planning services, medical billers, printers, property management, travel agents and fulfillment firms.

Jeffrey S. Grange, president of Protector Plans' Tampa Programs division, stated, "The addition of the primary product offering supports Protector Plans' vision to be the leading preeminent full-service delegated underwriting platform for specialty lines in the MGA/MGU channel. We provide proprietary insurance products and solutions tailored to the risk management needs of our customers as a talent-led organization committed to specialization."

Working with the Protector Plans brands provides customers access to custom insurance solutions for commercial and retail products, extensive underwriting knowledge and fast quote turnaround. We work to simplify the insurance experience, build trust and reduce uncertainty. Protector Plans' website will be updated regularly with news, blogs, business activity, new product offerings and events. For a full list of policy features and coverage appetite and to submit, email [email protected].

About Protector Plans Executive Liability/B&B Protector Plans

Protector Plans Executive Liability Program provides coverage for all your business insurance needs. The program offers D&O liability, Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability, Employed Lawyers, Crime and Miscellaneous Professional Liability coverage for private and not-for-profit risks with up to $750 million in revenue and assets or 2,500 employees. Limits are up to $5 million per coverage section.

Brown & Brown Protector Plans, Inc. ("Protector Plans") is a national administrator of property and casualty insurance solutions whose reputation for innovation and customer service is based on a 40+ year history of meeting the complex insurance needs of professionals. Protector Plans' fundamental distinction is grounded in insurance product innovation. Protector Plans is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Greg Boornazian, Protector Plans Executive Liability, 813-222-4229, [email protected], https://www.bbprotectorplans.com/executive-liability/

SOURCE Protector Plans Executive Liability