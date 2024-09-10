Protein Metrics Launches New Multi-Protein Quantitation Workflows for Biopharmaceutical Proteomics Researchers

Our customers are eager to compare protein profiles across samples and projects to accelerate development with predictive models Post this

Customers using the Protein Metrics Byosphere® cloud platform can rapidly compare data across samples, projects, and geographic sites leveraging the Company's deep query and dashboard capabilities. Byosphere enabled workflows are GxP/compliance-ready.

"This release will expand our offering and serve a broader part of the proteomics use cases and thus more users," said Eric Carlson, President of Protein Metrics. "Increasingly, our customers are interested in comparing protein profiles across samples and projects and using these data to inform predictive models in order to accelerate development."

About Protein Metrics

Protein Metrics, LLC provides solutions for biopharmaceutical applications and biologics characterization, enabling raw data to become information ready for AI and ML applications at the point of delivery to users, lab managers, informaticians, and biotherapeutics developers. Protein Metrics is part of the Dotmatics portfolio of scientific software businesses. Details about the Protein Metrics vendor-neutral biologics characterization software can be found at www.proteinmetrics.com.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its scientific intelligence platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 14 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including Protein Metrics, GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com.

Media Contact

Sanjay Sanghani, Protein Metrics LLC, 1 (650) 644-1321, [email protected], www.proteinmetrics.com

SOURCE Protein Metrics LLC