Protein Metrics Launches New Multi-Protein Quantitation Workflows for Biopharmaceutical Proteomics Researchers

Protein Metrics launches new workflows for multi-protein quantitation, enhancing biopharmaceutical research. New tools can accelerate drug development process and improve data analysis precision.
BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics, LLC., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and proteomics analysis software and part of the Dotmatics business of scientific R&D software, announced today the release of new Byos® Multi-Protein Quantitation workflows that are ideal for biopharmaceutical proteomics researchers who need to quantify and compare samples with thousands of proteins. These workflows will help scientists in every phase of biopharmaceutical discovery and development from early cell line development to bioprocess optimization or antibody purification to FDA New Drug Application (NDA) submissions, through final drug purity verification and profiling of cell therapy samples.
The new Multi-Protein Quantitation workflows produce auto-curated data analyses for robust quantification of thousands of proteins from sample replicates, in which gigabytes of input data can be quickly analyzed and subsequently reviewed with our highly responsive Byos application. In addition, these workflows offer a rapid assessment of sample preparation quality via analysis of mass spectrometer precision and resolution and enzyme digestion efficiency. These workflows, built on successful and proven search algorithms, enable proteome-wide protein identification with a simple, protein-centric review capability.
Customers using the Protein Metrics Byosphere® cloud platform can rapidly compare data across samples, projects, and geographic sites leveraging the Company's deep query and dashboard capabilities. Byosphere enabled workflows are GxP/compliance-ready.
"This release will expand our offering and serve a broader part of the proteomics use cases and thus more users," said Eric Carlson, President of Protein Metrics. "Increasingly, our customers are interested in comparing protein profiles across samples and projects and using these data to inform predictive models in order to accelerate development."
About Protein Metrics
Protein Metrics, LLC provides solutions for biopharmaceutical applications and biologics characterization, enabling raw data to become information ready for AI and ML applications at the point of delivery to users, lab managers, informaticians, and biotherapeutics developers. Protein Metrics is part of the Dotmatics portfolio of scientific software businesses. Details about the Protein Metrics vendor-neutral biologics characterization software can be found at www.proteinmetrics.com.
About Dotmatics
Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its scientific intelligence platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 14 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.
Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including Protein Metrics, GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com.
Media Contact
Sanjay Sanghani, Protein Metrics, LLC, , [email protected] , www.proteinmetrics.com
SOURCE Protein Metrics, LLC.
Media Contact
Sanjay Sanghani, Protein Metrics LLC, 1 (650) 644-1321, [email protected], www.proteinmetrics.com
SOURCE Protein Metrics LLC
Share this article