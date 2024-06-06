Protein Quantitation and Binding Kinetics Analysis: A Guide for Everyone, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Access to overused, shared instruments, long assay times or clogging due to complex media are frequently observed problems that delay or hinder the obtention of kinetic information. Post this

In this webinar, we will demonstrate how easy and convenient it is to perform kinetic interaction experiments on your benchtop with a short time to result in a standard microtiter plate format.

Developability is a critical factor in the discovery and selection of future biologicals. The inclusion of early second-line assays that allow mimicking biologically relevant conditions while providing an affinity-based ranking of candidates may help bridge the gap between early-stage discovery and subsequent development stages.

The elimination of fluidics by using dip-in fiber-optic sensing opens up new application possibilities, particularly in more complex samples from cell supernatant over bioreactor to even biofluids such as serum, plasma or blood using the same methodology across the R&D stages.

Register for this webinar and see how you can benefit from direct access to kinetic analysis and improve your discovery and development workflow through early selection.

Join experts from FOx BIOSYSTEMS, Filip Delport, CTO; and Laura Marin Fernandez, Field Application Specialist, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Protein Quantitation and Binding Kinetics Analysis: A Guide for Everyone.

ABOUT FOx BIOSYSTEMS

FOx BIOSYSTEMS provides fluidics-free biomolecular analysis instruments that can reliably measure molecule interactions, from proteins to vesicles and whole cells. Our innovative fiber-optic sensing combines the ease of use of dip-in reading with the power to measure directly in crude samples including cell culture superantants, blood, serum, plasma and blood and cell culture supernatant, without sample purification.

Contact:

Kris Ver Donck

Tel: +32 11 28 69 73‬

Email: [email protected]

