ProTek Devices' New Set of TVS Devices Deliver MIL-STD Grade Circuit Protection in Aircrafts

The New PAL704-P15K36 and PAL704-P15K36T Deliver Circuit Protection in 28 Volt Aircraft Applications Like the DC Power Supply as Well as for Induced Lightning on Rural Transmission Lines

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTek Devices has introduced a new set of transient voltage suppressors (TVS) primarily for 28 volt aircraft circuit protection applications, such as DC power supply protection. For this effort, the TVS devices meet standards compliance for MIL-STD-704 and MIL-STD-19500, in addition to being RTCA DO-160G standards compliant.

The PAL704-P15K36 and PAL704-P15K36T are 15 kilowatt silicon TVS devices. These assemblies typically operate with a minimum source impedance of 0.25 Ohms. They have a peak pulse power rating of 15,000 watts for a 1 MS waveshape. Therefore, they can also be used in applications where induced lightning on rural or remote transmission lines present a hazard to electronic circuitry.

The PAL704-P15K36 is designed for high current short peak pulse transient applications. Meanwhile, the PAL704-P15K36T is designed for extended peak pulse transients greater than one millisecond. Each device is 100 percent tested.

Mechanical Details and Availability Information

ProTek Devices' PAL704-P15K36 and PAL704-P15K36T are now available in a molded plastic case. The PAL704-P15K36 has an approximate weight of 30 grams while the PAL704-P15K36T has an approximate weight of 48 grams. Both parts also have a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. The operating and storage temperature is -55 to 150 degrees Celsius. More technical specifications can be found on the company's data sheet available online.

Pricing varies by order quantities. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales resources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Complete distributor contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.

ProTek Devices' circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors (chipscale TVS arrays and EMI filter / TVS arrays), TVS diode arrays, steering diodes and steering diode hybrid arrays, steering diodes, thyristor surge suppressors, and high-powered components and modules. They are used worldwide in numerous applications to guard against various electric transient surges and high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and in networking and telecommunications equipment.

About ProTek Devices

In business more than 30 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. Its solutions are extensively used worldwide. Household brands and many other companies use them to deliver enhanced safety and to protect investments they make in their electronics designs, across industrial to consumer products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); electrical fast transients (EFT), nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI), and more. ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. Sales distributors and representatives are available across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available at https://protekdevices.com/.

Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Company Sales, ProTek Devices, 1 602-414-5109, [email protected], https://protekdevices.com/

Rafael L, Emissary Communications, 1 818-209-7464, [email protected], https://emissarypr.com/

SOURCE ProTek Devices