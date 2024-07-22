ProTek Devices' Newest TVS Array Provides Circuit Protection in Industrial Automation Equipment and Sensors

The new PSM36A can deliver circuit protection in IO-link sensor transceiver interfaces, 2-wire sensors, and 3-wire DC proximity switches, amongst other industrial or sensor applications. Post this

The TVS array is compatible with several IEC standards. These include 61000-4-2 (ESD): air plus or minus 30kV, contact plus or minus 30kV, with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A, 5/50ns, and with IEC 61000-4-5 (surge): Class 2, 1kV, Req = 42 Ohms. It features 2400 watts peak pulse power per line (typical = 8/20 microseconds) and a low clamping voltage of less than 60V @ 40Apk 8/20 microseconds surge.

It also provides for unidirectional configuration and has a low leakage of 200nA at 36V. As a lead-free component, it is essentially a green device. It also is RoHS and REACH compliant.

Mechanical Details and Availability Information

ProTek Devices' PSM36A is now available, provided in a molded JEDEC SOT-23 package with an approximate weight of just eight milligrams. It has lead-free pure-tin plating (annealed) and a solder reflow temperature (pure-tin – Sn, 100) of 260-270 degrees Celsius. It also has a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. The operating and storage temperature is -55 to 150 degrees Celsius. It is available via 8mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in quantities from 3,000. Customers, distributors and other partners can view the product data sheet for more information.

Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales resources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Complete distributor contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.

ProTek Devices' circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors (chipscale TVS arrays and EMI filter / TVS arrays), TVS diode arrays, steering diodes and steering diode hybrid arrays, steering diodes, thyristor surge suppressors, and high-powered components and modules. They are used worldwide in numerous applications to guard against various electric transient surges and high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and in networking and telecommunications equipment.

About ProTek Devices

In business more than 30 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. Its solutions are extensively used worldwide. Household brands and many other companies use them to deliver enhanced safety and to protect investments they make in their electronics designs, across industrial to consumer products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); electrical fast transients (EFT), nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI), and more. ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. Sales distributors and representatives are available across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available at https://protekdevices.com/.

