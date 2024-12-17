ProteoWise Deploys First Hyperblot™ System, Bringing the Power of Proteomics to Every Lab Bench

ProteoWise is Revolutionizing Multiplex Protein Analysis with the Hyperblot System

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProteoWise Inc., developer of proteomics instruments designed to enable researchers to analyze proteins more easily and efficiently, today announced the first in-field beta placement of its Hyperblot system, deployed in the Neurology Department of Yale School of Medicine, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its multiplex protein analysis technology.

The ProteoWise Hyperblot system enables scientists to insert samples, select which antibodies they wish to interrogate, press "start," and come back to a quantified multiplex proteomic data set for all samples. The key to the Hyperblot technology is 3-Dimensional Nanoscale Protein Capture, or 3D-NPC, a nanoscale material. By binding proteins covalently in a rigid nanoporous structure, 3D-NPC can be rapidly and repeatedly addressed with antibodies, providing the molecular weight, relative concentration, and identity information that researchers need. Because the Hyperblot system automatically cycles any number of primary antibodies successively, the ability to extract multiplexed proteomic data from a single experiment is essentially limitless.

"Proteomics is hard to do at the lab bench," said Dr. Erik Gunther, CEO of ProteoWise. "Traditional western blot analysis is cumbersome, consumes a lot of sample, and yields very little data per run. This bottleneck makes proteomic hypothesis investigation very difficult. ProteoWise has developed a product with an immortalized membrane that captures and covalently binds protein, allowing hundreds of targets to be rapidly analyzed on the same sample - today, tomorrow, next year – this allows focused, limitless proteomic interrogation for the first time. We are excited to now have the first beta system generating real-world data in the field."

The Hyperblot system provides an unprecedented combination of multiplexing, flexibility, and throughput, allowing hundreds of analytes to be probed per sample with no antibody restrictions, rapid protein separation, and automated signal analysis. Membrane re-probing enables sample archiving and iterative experimental depth, with automated, reproducible, cost-effective workflow.

"As a clinician and researcher, my focus is on developing therapies for Alzheimer's Disease and several other neurodegenerative conditions," said Dr. Stephen Strittmatter, Vincent Coates Professor of Neurology and Professor of Neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine. "We currently utilize CRISPR-based genetic screens, single cell transcriptomic profiling, and genetic disease-model mice to produce extraordinarily precious samples. The capability of the Hyperblot technology to conduct unlimited proteomic analysis on small volumes of precious samples will be a game changer for our research. We're delighted to have it installed in our lab."

To reserve a Hyperblot instrument upon release in 2025, click here.

ProteoWise: More Data. Better Data. Faster Data. Cheaper Data.™

About ProteoWise:

ProteoWise is the architect of the multiplex proteomic analysis system, Hyperblot, including the automated platform, reagents, cartridge, and data analysis software. The company's technology is accessible to labs in the research, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and testing industries. ProteoWise continues to innovate, and develop new partnerships, technologies and applications.

Media Contact

BJ Kerns, ProteoWise, 608.658.0403, [email protected], https://proteowise.com

SOURCE ProteoWise