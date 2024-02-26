Protetta Introduces Elegant Catch All Trays Inspired by Italian Art For Fine Living Enthusiasts

"Our Italian-inspired atelier is where the magic happens, where we design a refined feel for each selection," said Faraz Mohammed, Co-Founder. "Explore our exclusive collection of porcelain catch all trays and zinc alloy levins to find your favorite designs. Post this

The porcelain trays are a gentleman's go-to when taking off their watch or placing a cigar while relaxing or conversing. Ladies enjoy the sheer elegance of the pieces as a complement to their jewelry boxes or as a convenient smudging accessory while using sage to clear the energy in a room.

"Our Italian-inspired atelier is where the magic happens, where we design a refined feel for each selection," said Faraz Mohammed, Co-Founder. "Explore our exclusive collection of porcelain catch all trays and zinc alloy levins to find your favorite designs. As you'll see, our commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry is unwavering."

Also known as valet trays, these styles of dishes have been a commonplace essential for centuries. Protetta's iterations offer an artistic flair, as detailed in the Pavone Tray, inspired by the blooming feathers of a peacock, capturing the essence of nature's grandeur, fusing artistry and functionality in a harmonious dance. The delicate floral patterns in the mini Essenza Tray highlight the beautiful Italian spirit and the "essence of love." The Giostra illuminates the delightful whimsy of vintage carousels with charming adornments and pastels.

Protetta luxury trays are a unique way to store small yet treasured items and an upgraded platform for burnables. The Levin attachment is designed to protect any of your burnable accessories and ensure an even ignition. Rather than leaning palo santo wood, sage, or cigars on their end, the Levin levitates burnables not only for a pleasing visual but to maintain their integrity and shape. The Levinso features a hole for incense sticks while The Levante Stand is for watches and bracelets.

"Our trays make a thoughtful, impressive, and generous gift for a high-level executive, yogi, or art aficionado," added Mohammed. "Items are shipped to impress, cradled in a layer of high-quality linen, and protected by a sturdy yet stylish gift box and a card of authenticity."

Crafting timeless elegance in every dish, visit https://protetta.com for more information.

About Protetta:

Driven by a passion for functional art and high-end home decor, we established Protetta to offer fine living enthusiasts a trusted source for luxury items. Taking inspiration from classic Italian art and design, our first items combine form and aesthetics in the most exquisite ways. As a small group of artists and designers — with more than a half-century of combined experience — we are proud and excited to offer our unique creations. They are truly a reflection of our personal experiences and travels. Located in the heart of New York City, Protetta was built on a foundation of integrity and pride. Our commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry is unwavering. Follow Protetta on Facebook and Instagram, @Protetta

