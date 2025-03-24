Proteus Discovery Grou Relocates Headquarters to SalesForce Tower

A Landmark Move Celebrating a Decade of Growth and Innovation.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group, a leading eDiscovery and legal technology services provider, is pleased to announce its relocation to the 39th floor of the Salesforce Tower in downtown Indianapolis, later this month. This move marks a significant milestone for Proteus as the company continues to expand its operations, enhance client services, and celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The relocation to Salesforce Tower—Indianapolis' tallest and most prestigious business address—symbolizes Proteus's sustained growth and its commitment to providing contemporary eDiscovery solutions to law firms and corporate legal teams across the country. The new headquarters will house both Proteus Discovery Group and its sister company, Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman LLP (MBCB Law), reinforcing the synergies between eDiscovery expertise and full-service complex litigation support.

"Our move to Salesforce Tower is more than just a change in location—it's a statement about the company we've built and where we're headed," said Ray Biederman, Co-founder and CEO of Proteus Discovery Group. "Ten years ago, we founded Proteus with a vision to modernize eDiscovery and provide clients with defensible, transparent, and cost-effective solutions. This next chapter in our story is about scaling that vision even further. Our clients should see this move as an indicator of our ongoing success and a preview of what's to come."

Since its founding in 2015, Proteus has experienced consistent growth, earning a reputation for its innovative approach to litigation technology and commitment to defensible, efficient workflows. The company has built strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Relativity and Everlaw, enabling clients to leverage best-in-class eDiscovery tools with expert guidance.

The move to Salesforce Tower represents Proteus's investment in its future, providing an expanded workspace to accommodate its growing team of forensic analysts, project managers, and technologists. With state-of-the-art office amenities and a prime location in the heart of Indianapolis, the new headquarters will enhance collaboration and innovation as the company continues to lead in the eDiscovery space.

"Just as we help our clients adapt to an evolving digital landscape, we're evolving too," added Biederman. "We're building for the next decade and beyond." For more information about Proteus Discovery Group and its services, please visit www.proteusdiscovery.com.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Founded by former AmLaw 100 litigators, Proteus Discovery Group understands the challenges of eDiscovery and legal technology. Clients trust Proteus for its candid communication, expert-driven solutions, and transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together, we can do great work. For more information, visit www.proteusdiscovery.com.

