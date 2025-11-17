Proteus Discovery Group Announces First Webinar: How to Turn eDiscovery Cost into eDiscovery Profit

This inaugural event marks a new chapter in thought leadership for the litigator-led eDiscovery firm.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eDiscovery and legal services firm, Proteus Discovery Group, today announces its inaugural webinar, "How to Turn eDiscovery Cost into eDiscovery Profit", scheduled for Thursday, December 4th at 1:00 PM (EST). This one‑hour, practitioner‑informed session will show law firms how to shift eDiscovery from a cost burden into a revenue‑generating strategic asset.

Founded and led by experienced litigators, Proteus brings a unique insider perspective to legal data management. As the first of its kind produced by the firm, this webinar underscores Proteus's commitment to thought leadership and its role as a trusted partner in the legal‑technology ecosystem.

The webinar will feature Ray Biederman, Co-Founder and CEO of Proteus, and Jim Norman, VP of Business Development, in a candid, practical discussion aimed at helping law firms evolve their eDiscovery approach from a necessary expense into a strategic, revenue-generating opportunity. Drawing from years of experience on both the law firm and vendor side, the session will deliver tangible steps for firms interested in building, or refining, their internal eDiscovery capabilities.

"This isn't just theory," said Jim Norman. "We've built this model ourselves, and we're passionate about helping firms understand when to build, when to buy, and how to scale. It's a conversation we've been having one-on-one with clients for years. Now, we're opening it up."

Jim is also the author of the 2024 eBook, How to Build an eDiscovery Practice at Your Firm: From Someone Who Has Been There, which provides deeper context and practical insights that will be addressed during the session.

Webinar topics include:

Determining the infrastructure, talent, and partnerships required

How to scale and market eDiscovery services without losing focus on billable work

The client impact and competitive advantage of managing eDiscovery more strategically

Who should attend: Litigation partners, practice group leaders, litigation support professionals, and law firm decision-makers interested in optimizing the business of litigation through smarter eDiscovery practices.

Registration is open now. Visit the event web page to reserve your spot.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating, confusing, and expensive. Litigators trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work. www.proteusdiscovery.com

