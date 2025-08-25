Proteus Discovery Group Announces Technology Partnership with QuikData

Partnership adds a modern eDiscovery platform to Proteus's suite of technology.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group, a litigator-led eDiscovery services company, is pleased to announce a new technology partnership with QuikData. This emerging eDiscovery platform is positioned to provide an intuitive design and scalable infrastructure. QuikData will now be included in Proteus's portfolio of hosted eDiscovery technology partners, reinforcing the company's commitment to offering flexible, case-appropriate tools for law firms and corporate legal departments.

"QuikData's platform is positioned to align well with the evolving needs of our clients," said Austin Hagen, Vice President of Operations at Proteus Discovery Group. "Its unified environment for processing, early case assessment, review, and generative AI capabilities offers the potential to streamline workflows while supporting defensibility and cost-efficiency."

This addition enhances Proteus's ability to provide the most appropriate eDiscovery solution for each matter. Rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all approach, Proteus evaluates the unique data profile, scope, and timeline of each matter to recommend a platform that best fits the client's objectives.

"Proteus has earned a strong reputation for marrying legal insight with practical, strategic technology implementation," said Matt Berry, Founder and CEO of QuikData. "We're thrilled to be part of their ecosystem and to support their clients with flexible, modern tools that streamline discovery."

This partnership follows Proteus's recent expansion of its hosted technology network, including relationships with RelativityOne, Everlaw, and Venio Systems. QuikData will now be accessible through Proteus's Hosted eDiscovery Services, providing another tailored option for clients seeking defensible and efficient discovery management.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating and expensive. Clients trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work. www.proteusdiscovery.com

About QuikData

QuikData is a modern eDiscovery platform built to deliver speed, control, and defensibility. Available as a hosted solution or through Quik Server for on-premises deployment, QuikData supports law firms, corporations, and service providers with powerful AI tools and intuitive workflows that reduce time, cost and risk in every matter. Learn more at www.quikdata.com.

