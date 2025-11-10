Proteus Discovery Group CEO Ray Biederman Awarded IndyBar's Honor for Excellence in Legal Education

Biederman receives the Dr. John Morton-Finney Jr. Award, recognizing his contributions to legal learning in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group is honored to announce that its Co-Founder and CEO, Ray Biederman, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Dr. John Morton Finney Jr. Award for Excellence in Legal Education by the Indianapolis Bar Association (IndyBar). This award is the highest educational honor bestowed by IndyBar and celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to legal education in the Indianapolis legal community.

Named in honor of Dr. John Morton-Finney, a decorated World War I veteran, educator, civil rights leader, and lawyer who practiced until the age of 107, this award honors those who embody his legacy of lifelong learning and service. Ray's recognition reflects years of dedication to mentoring legal professionals, educating law students, and advancing legal technology literacy in Indianapolis and beyond.

A practicing litigator and eDiscovery entrepreneur, Ray has taught courses on eDiscovery, information governance, and HIPAA compliance at Indiana University's School of Informatics since 2017. He also regularly leads CLEs, webinars, and panel discussions through organizations including IndyBar, EDRM, and ACEDS. Outside the legal industry, Ray serves as President of the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees, further reinforcing his dedication to education and the literacy in the Indianapolis community.

"I'm humbled and grateful to receive an award named for Dr. Morton-Finney," said Biederman. "His legacy is one of relentless learning and community leadership – ideals I strive to live by in both my teaching and practice."

Ray and fellow Award Recipients will be formally recognized at the IndyBar Recognition Breakfast on Tuesday, November 19, 2025 at the Meridian Hills Country Club. Proteus is proud to celebrate this milestone alongside our peers in the city we call home.

